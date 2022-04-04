James Bond

Hi team,

I'm assisting a nfp with their UFB order with Enable. Been a long road with the first scope done in September 2020 and amended three times.

We've been advised that the only feasible option is to have the ONT in another building and to use existing fibre run as a LAN feed via a media converter. The existing fibre connection belongs to the landlord and the landlord is.... the Christchurch City Council. On the upside, no civil works are required.

We've been informed that we must supply the media converter but we haven't been given any required specs. We did offer to pay for this and they just provide it to avoid snags however it's a no. I'm also unsure if Enable techs will do this as according to them "Customer to activate the modem in the desired location by using CCC fibre and media convertor".

If this is the case, I will get a networking contractor in to do this as I don't have the means to test the performance of it once its in.

The network layout is the following: The ONT is going in a COPOS tray located in a server rack, this would be as much as 500m from our building in terms of fibre optic run. Between this and our building is another server rack with a patch panel in another building, the existing fibre goes through here. Finally, our building has it's own server rack.

Advice and suggestions welcomed. Definetely not a standard install.