My office ethernet wall jacks have two ports but only the top port provides a connection. Why does the bottom port not provide a connection?
The short answer is that the bottom port does not have a connection back to your router.
The photos are a bit small to see... what are the labels on the ports, and in your wiring area can you see the same labels? Where is your router or a network switch?
Just posted bigger pics. I had assumed that since someone went to the effort of labelling both ports they would have both been connected. There are three wall jacks in the office and they are all set up in the same way.
Hi, plug the current bottom plug it into the 2nd (right) slot of the middle Krone block, just check there is no current phone pair (blue pair) conneted, remove if it is
Edit: as I read it there are 6 outlets in the building, currently you have plugged into just the odd outlets.
Cyril
cyril7:
Hi, plug the current bottom plug it into the 2nd (right) slot of the middle Krone block, just check there is no current phone pair (blue pair) conneted, remove if it is
Edit: as I read it there are 6 outlets in the building, currently you have plugged into just the odd outlets.
Cyril
There are only three outlets.
I have no experience with a Krone patch panel like this, and I've seen a lot of commercial network wiring over the last 20 years.
@Dulouz the grey connectors with blue wires poking out of the patch panel... do those wires go to a router?
From what I can see in photos I'd say the top jacks have been wired for data and the bottom ones for phone.
Do you still have a landline?
Looks like the ADSL filter isn't connected anymore.
As you can see the right hand krone slots are fully wired, therefore I suspect are fully wired at the even outlets in the building. Those highband Ultim8 connectors (wide white ones) are hard to come by these days, but you can just get some solid cat5/6 and punch it into the lower patch side of the krone blocks and put a RJ45 plug for solid cable on the other end and away you go.
Cyril