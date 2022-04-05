Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ethernet wall jack - only one port works
Dulouz

807 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295538 5-Apr-2022 10:28
My office ethernet wall jacks have two ports but only the top port provides a connection. Why does the bottom port not provide a connection?

 

 




Amanon

Dynamic
3384 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897104 5-Apr-2022 10:31
The short answer is that the bottom port does not have a connection back to your router.

 

The photos are a bit small to see...  what are the labels on the ports, and in your wiring area can you see the same labels?  Where is your router or a network switch?




Dulouz

807 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2897108 5-Apr-2022 10:34
Dynamic:

 

The short answer is that the bottom port does not have a connection back to your router.

 

The photos are a bit small to see...  what are the labels on the ports, and in your wiring area can you see the same labels?  Where is your router or a network switch?

 

 

Just posted bigger pics. I had assumed that since someone went to the effort of labelling both ports they would have both been connected. There are three wall jacks in the office and they are all set up in the same way.




cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897111 5-Apr-2022 10:37
Hi, plug the current bottom plug it into the 2nd (right) slot of the middle Krone block, just check there is no current phone pair (blue pair) conneted, remove if it is

 

Edit: as I read it there are 6 outlets in the building, currently you have plugged into just the odd outlets.

 

Dulouz

807 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2897116 5-Apr-2022 10:47
cyril7:

 

Hi, plug the current bottom plug it into the 2nd (right) slot of the middle Krone block, just check there is no current phone pair (blue pair) conneted, remove if it is

 

Edit: as I read it there are 6 outlets in the building, currently you have plugged into just the odd outlets.

 

Cyril

 

 

There are only three outlets.




cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897121 5-Apr-2022 10:53
Interesting, because I can clearly see the right hand set of all three Krone blocks are wired.

 

 

 

 

Edit, @Dulouz also if only three are wired why is one numbered 4 in the shown faceplate, makes no sense, whats written on the Krone flap covers.

 

Dynamic
3384 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897139 5-Apr-2022 11:01
I have no experience with a Krone patch panel like this, and I've seen a lot of commercial network wiring over the last 20 years.

 

@Dulouz the grey connectors with blue wires poking out of the patch panel... do those wires go to a router?




Oblivian
6620 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2897140 5-Apr-2022 11:01
Only 3 outlets, and the one trying to be made live is labelled 4?.…

As above, betting 1, 3 and 5 when you find it work.

The bottom would likely have been left for phone/pabx jumpers. (On second look that appears to be exactly where they go - the top distro)

Common practice before they got large enough to put in end to end tied outlets. That way you can tell staff 'use the top ones'



cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897142 5-Apr-2022 11:03
@Dynamic, this is/was a very common setup for many of the cabling companies years ago (not that many years actually) and yes typically those patch leads will have RJ45s plugs on the other end going to switch/outer

 

CYaBro
3803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2897144 5-Apr-2022 11:06
From what I can see in photos I'd say the top jacks have been wired for data and the bottom ones for phone.

 

Do you still have a landline?

 

Looks like the ADSL filter isn't connected anymore.

 

 

Oblivian
6620 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2897145 5-Apr-2022 11:06
Imagine a wall of them with about 600 outlets patch by exception with krone plug in jumpers like that /shudder/ don't miss that place!

cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897149 5-Apr-2022 11:13
As you can see the right hand krone slots are fully wired, therefore I suspect are fully wired at the even outlets in the building. Those highband Ultim8 connectors (wide white ones) are hard to come by these days, but you can just get some solid cat5/6 and punch it into the lower patch side of the krone blocks and put a RJ45 plug for solid cable on the other end and away you go.

 

