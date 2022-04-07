Hi all

I know this has been posted a couple of times and I have read the previous discussion on this router from last year. I'm just looking for your guys opinion again.

Is it worth replacing my current NF18ACV over fibre with the SM2? I am looking to get a used one from someone who maybe got it with their plan then changed providers and is now looking to sell it under maybe $50? Is it worth the hassle? This is only for my other flatties who use the wifi off NF18ACV. I know it has Wifi 6 and some interesting specs but how has it performed with time for anyone else using this at home?

Thanks in advance.