Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Issues - bridge mode/access point on Huawei B618s-65d (4G router) and Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus
Aleh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295607 9-Apr-2022 12:55
Send private message

Hi guys,

 


First of all i'm gonna explain my issues and goals:

 

Issues: I live in a shared flat and the only modem/router is in the garage (landlords are not willing to afford those fixes, which is awful), It might be around 5 walls away from my room, which means the signal is very poor.

 

Goal: Since I've got those 2 spare modems (on the post title), I want to create an access point (with one of those modems) using an internet cable and place it in the middle of the corridor.

 

What I've tried:

 

Firstly I tried to manually set the Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus into access point (because I couldn't find any straight settings on it to turn into an access point/bridge mode), disabling DHCP and so on, but the results were not very good. The 5Ghz wifi networking seemed to work ok, sometimes it was loosing connection/not connecting. The 2.4Ghz was not working at all, but I could connect it.

 

Today I tried to use the Huawai B618s-65d. This modem has the bridge mode on it, however I couldn't even connect to both wifi networks (2.4 and 5.0)

 

Extra information:

 

I've been connecting the ethernet cable from LAN port (main modem) to LAN port (secondary modem for the access point trial).
Main modem model: NetCommWireless - NF18ACV, I haven't tried to access any setting on the main modem yet.

 

I'm even considering buying a TP-Link Powerline to see if it works reasonably ok.

 

As you guys can see, I'm not experienced on those matters.
Any suggestions guys?

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2899059 9-Apr-2022 14:41
Send private message

Okay so with the VF Hub Plus you need to log in when it's not connected to anything else, go to advanced mode > settings > LAN > turn off DHCP and set the VF Hub Plus's IP to something within the range of your network, also adjust DNS server to whatever you need it to be(pro tip setting it to the gateway's(your NF18ACV) IP will make sure that all DNS requests are done via the gateway). After it's done and restarted plug NF18ACV into LAN 1 of the VF Hub Plus and Bob's your uncle.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Aleh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899098 9-Apr-2022 17:03
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

Okay so with the VF Hub Plus you need to log in when it's not connected to anything else, go to advanced mode > settings > LAN > turn off DHCP and set the VF Hub Plus's IP to something within the range of your network, also adjust DNS server to whatever you need it to be(pro tip setting it to the gateway's(your NF18ACV) IP will make sure that all DNS requests are done via the gateway). After it's done and restarted plug NF18ACV into LAN 1 of the VF Hub Plus and Bob's your uncle.

 

 

Thanks for the reply.

 

I did almost everything you said (connected the modem via cable on my laptop). When I try to change the Vodafone's IP, this error pops up:

 

The main modem IP is 192.168.20.1, in this cause I assume that I should change the VF IP to 192.168.20.2

I don't really know what should I change the DNS to, sorry haha. The rest of settings are looking like this:

 

Thanks!

cyril7
8736 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899102 9-Apr-2022 17:25
Send private message

Hi, you should be able to set it to 192.168.20.2 assuming nothing else is using that, you will probably need to set the local DNS to 192.168.20.1 to stop it complaining, and I would turn off the DNS proxy as you are not using it, along with the DHCP server, thats it.

 

Cyril



MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2899103 9-Apr-2022 17:26
Send private message

DNS should be changed to whatever the IP the NF18ACV is or your favourite DNS server.

 

One thing that error might be causing is DNS Proxy being left on, need that off.

 

Yes if main router is 192.168.20.1 192.168.20.2 would be good however if that's occupied by another device it will clash. Would set it in the .200 range. Just something memorable but not likely to cause issues.

 

 

 

Other than that it should "just work" as I just tested it on mine.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Aleh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899166 9-Apr-2022 19:10
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Hi, you should be able to set it to 192.168.20.2 assuming nothing else is using that, you will probably need to set the local DNS to 192.168.20.1 to stop it complaining, and I would turn off the DNS proxy as you are not using it, along with the DHCP server, thats it.

 

Cyril

 

 

MaxineN:

 

DNS should be changed to whatever the IP the NF18ACV is or your favourite DNS server.

 

One thing that error might be causing is DNS Proxy being left on, need that off.

 

Yes if main router is 192.168.20.1 192.168.20.2 would be good however if that's occupied by another device it will clash. Would set it in the .200 range. Just something memorable but not likely to cause issues.

 

 

 

Other than that it should "just work" as I just tested it on mine.

 

 

Guys, thanks for the replies again.

 

I managed to do all those changes:

 


- Changed the IP adress;
- Turned off DNS proxy;
- DNS server changed to main modem IP adress.

But it's happening the same as before (before doing these last changes).
5.0 Ghz seems ok the time I tested for and 2.4Ghz doesn't work. And there's also another thing, apparently when I connect everything, the internet coming from the main modem stops working (I can still connect to the wifi though), and when I unplug it, it goes back straight away.

 

That's how the settings are looking like now:

 

Thanks.

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2899169 9-Apr-2022 19:29
Send private message

Hmm

 

What firmware version is the ultra hub plus running?

 

 

 

Also are you able to ping IPs at all? (try 8.8.8.8)

 

 

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Aleh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899171 9-Apr-2022 19:47
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

Hmm

 

What firmware version is the ultra hub plus running?

 

 

 

Also are you able to ping IPs at all? (try 8.8.8.8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current firmware version:  17.4.b.0258-0841007CRF877-RC2.0.1
I was trying to find a recent one and this download link here seems broken: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/faq/ultra-hub-modem-upgrade-firmware

 

I did a quick research about ping IPs, I think I'll try later on the night to not bother anyone with internet drops in the house 😅

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 