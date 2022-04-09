Hi guys,



First of all i'm gonna explain my issues and goals:

Issues: I live in a shared flat and the only modem/router is in the garage (landlords are not willing to afford those fixes, which is awful), It might be around 5 walls away from my room, which means the signal is very poor.

Goal: Since I've got those 2 spare modems (on the post title), I want to create an access point (with one of those modems) using an internet cable and place it in the middle of the corridor.

What I've tried:

Firstly I tried to manually set the Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus into access point (because I couldn't find any straight settings on it to turn into an access point/bridge mode), disabling DHCP and so on, but the results were not very good. The 5Ghz wifi networking seemed to work ok, sometimes it was loosing connection/not connecting. The 2.4Ghz was not working at all, but I could connect it.

Today I tried to use the Huawai B618s-65d. This modem has the bridge mode on it, however I couldn't even connect to both wifi networks (2.4 and 5.0)

Extra information:

I've been connecting the ethernet cable from LAN port (main modem) to LAN port (secondary modem for the access point trial).

Main modem model: NetCommWireless - NF18ACV, I haven't tried to access any setting on the main modem yet.

I'm even considering buying a TP-Link Powerline to see if it works reasonably ok.

As you guys can see, I'm not experienced on those matters.

Any suggestions guys?

Thanks!