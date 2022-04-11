Good morning all,

I have spent approximately 8 hours in the last three days on this problem and cannot for the life of me figure it out.

My Netgear RAX20 will no longer allow connection to Netflix. Just Netflix. Everything else can stream at max speeds, no issues. Netflix works fine on the ISP provided NetComm router but the wifi range on it is terrible – which is why I use the RAX20.

Is there a setting somewhere that could be blocking Netflix for some reason?

Any advice or help would be fantastic.

This is my first post, so let me know what other info you might need and apologies if there are any community norms I'm not adhering to!