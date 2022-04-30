sonyxperiageek

Has anyone had any experience with Ethernet cables going through a window that the window can also open and close on?
Maybe something like this? https://www.micromall.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=357
Watching with great interest as I need a solution just like this but running under a door.
I've used these over the years to go through older windows and doors that have gaps with no problems whatsoever. They may be more difficult to replace the plug on if that's an issue, but in general use, they work fine.
