ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Ethernet cable that windows can open/close on?
sonyxperiageek

#295871 30-Apr-2022 21:25
Has anyone had any experience with Ethernet cables going through a window that the window can also open and close on?

Maybe something like this? https://www.micromall.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=357




MaxineN
  #2908834 30-Apr-2022 21:51
Watching with great interest as I need a solution just like this but running under a door.

 

 

 

 




Gurezaemon
  #2908836 30-Apr-2022 21:58
I've used these over the years to go through older windows and doors that have gaps with no problems whatsoever. They may be more difficult to replace the plug on if that's an issue, but in general use, they work fine.




sonyxperiageek

  #2909021 1-May-2022 21:29
I might just have to pull the trigger and get some to test.




sonyxperiageek

  #2909840 3-May-2022 20:25
Flat cable arrived today and I was able to close my windows on this cable. Did leave a tiny indent but not deep, so will be interesting to see how long the jacket sleeve lasts.




