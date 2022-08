I have changed isp from trustpower to 2degrees. I chose to not get a new router from 2degrees and have kept my one that trustpower supplied. But I am now not able to get Internet.

I go to the routers Web page and do the basic setup but this does not help. Can anyone help me with this?

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/4dec13a41c2381bb5063056252daa3e6.jpg