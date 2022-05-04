A review is coming next week but for now, I can post some photos of the new Synology Router RT6600ax.

I have been using it on my 2degrees fibre connection and having a blast. I am not allowed to post all the features but ok to post stuff they have already posted in the Synology CONNECT 2022.

You can create multiple networks associated with different devices - ethernet ports, wireless radio 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 5.9 GHz. You can use network isolation or create firewall rules to allow traffic in one direction only. It is possible to create up to 15 different networks here - check out the video.

The ethernet port 1 supports 2.5 Gbps and can be used as LAN/WAN or a backup WAN (when the dedicated WAN port is used).

The Synology Router RT6600ax supports WiFi 6 as well and comes with a new SRM 1.3.

More coming next week.

(The last image is supplied by Synology)