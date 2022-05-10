Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Possible to use Sky's AR2140 as just an AP?
#295969 10-May-2022 09:01
I've set up a SFF computer as an OPNSense firewall, and I'm wondering if it's possible to use Sky's provided router (AR2140) as just an AP? It's a decent wifi 6 device, and I don't really have the cash to get a new Wifi 6 AP. I'm wondering if it's possible to use the AR2140 as just an AP? Has anyone done this?

 

I don't see an option to use it as a bridge unfortunately, and cannot find a stock firmware to use on it (or even an update to Sky's firmware). Does anyone use this or have any suggestions? I'd greatly appreciate it.

 

Absolute worse case, does anyone have any suggestions for an AP that doesn't break the bank and isn't ubiquiti? Like less than $200 at the extreme end.

 




  #2912208 10-May-2022 11:27
Hi, can you not just turn its DHCP server off and connect it to your network via one of its LAN ports, rather than a WAN interface.

 

Cyril

  #2912211 10-May-2022 11:31
Unfortunately I don't see an option to turn off DHCP on the router. The more I look into it, the more it looks like I'll have to find an AP to use instead.




  #2912263 10-May-2022 11:54
For me at least

 

Click on the "Advanced" checkbox in the top right

 

Select "Network" 
Select "LAN Setup"

 

The DHCP configuration appears to be there: 



  #2912266 10-May-2022 11:57
Man I looked all over the place for that, and even googled it. Thank you, I'll give it a shot and see how it goes. Cheers!




