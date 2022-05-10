I've set up a SFF computer as an OPNSense firewall, and I'm wondering if it's possible to use Sky's provided router (AR2140) as just an AP? It's a decent wifi 6 device, and I don't really have the cash to get a new Wifi 6 AP. I'm wondering if it's possible to use the AR2140 as just an AP? Has anyone done this?

I don't see an option to use it as a bridge unfortunately, and cannot find a stock firmware to use on it (or even an update to Sky's firmware). Does anyone use this or have any suggestions? I'd greatly appreciate it.

Absolute worse case, does anyone have any suggestions for an AP that doesn't break the bank and isn't ubiquiti? Like less than $200 at the extreme end.