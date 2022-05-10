iwantplaytv

So I'm looking to install a small network cabinet on the wall where my ONT is, I found this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCDNX1009/Dynamix-HWS-2004V2-20-Network-Enclosure-Recessed-W and similar ones but they are all recessed into the wall. The exterior wall is cinderblock and the studs are less than 90mm so I cannot have it recessed into the wall. I have studs with 400mm between them. Am I able to wall mount that straight to the gib board through to the studs? I am not sure what 400mm centre stud means in the description of that enclosure, does it mean 400mm distance between studs and it screws horizontally into them? Are there any other options out there? Looking to put a 8 port switch, 4 way power plug, and 2 routers in it.