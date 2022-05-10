Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Wall mounted network enclosure that is not recessed
iwantplaytv

14 posts

Geek


#295976 10-May-2022 19:32
Send private message

So I'm looking to install a small network cabinet on the wall where my ONT is, I found this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCDNX1009/Dynamix-HWS-2004V2-20-Network-Enclosure-Recessed-W and similar ones but they are all recessed into the wall. The exterior wall is cinderblock and the studs are less than 90mm so I cannot have it recessed into the wall. I have studs with 400mm between them. Am I able to wall mount that straight to the gib board through to the studs? I am not sure what 400mm centre stud means in the description of that enclosure, does it mean 400mm distance between studs and it screws horizontally into them? Are there any other options out there? Looking to put a 8 port switch, 4 way power plug, and 2 routers in it.

Create new topic
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2912515 11-May-2022 05:09
Send private message

“… does it mean 400mm distance between studs and it screws horizontally into them?”.

 

This means the cabinet is made to fit between studs that have their centres 400mm apart - that’s why the cabinet is 355mm wide. Studs are typically 45mm wide and 400mm centres is a common spacing. From your description it sounds like you should be able to mount it in the wall as intended by the manufacturer - and yes, you would screw horizontally through the cabinet sides into the studs. Nice tidy job.

 

If you want or need to mount it on the wall, you could make a simple 90mm deep pine frame to hide/tidy up the sides of the case that would normally be hidden inside the wall. Paint the frame to make it noice. Mount the cabinet in the frame as if it was inside the wall, then mount the whole thing on the wall - either through the back of the cabinet into studs or onto the gib using Ramset hollow wall fixings.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/pinetrim-90-x-18mm-untreated-d4s-dressing-grade-pine-1-2m_p0294005

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2912520 11-May-2022 06:45
Send private message

You should be able to mount this on the block wall... however is this model of cabinet going to satisfy your needs?

 

i.e. its only 90mm deep total (so less once you take off a few mm for that steel front and back and especially the inner "grate" mounting grate). 

 

 

 

I know I have issues trying to squeeze in one ISP supplied router, a small switch and have that existing with the ONT, small patch panel and power pack for the POE to drive the wifi access point. 

 

 

 

Will you be running a wifi access point?  (having your ISP router in here is going to severely impact your wifi coverage. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2912523 11-May-2022 06:56
Send private message

Sorry - just re-read your post and I had overlooked the most important part where you said "studs are less than 90mm" - so my first para is nonsense.

 

In that case you could do a hybrid job where the cabinet is partly recessed into the wall and then framed around the part that's still protruding. Would make it lower profile - but you may find the 'studs' are something like 20mm battens so may not be worth doing this way. Depends on the depth of the studs.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



cyril7
8756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912525 11-May-2022 07:08
Send private message

Hi, the noted box is designed to sit snuggly between two standard 400mm centred studs which they do exactly, installed more than most have had hot dinners.

 

Dynamix also do a surface mount option for the cabinets which you purhcase in addition to the inwall cabinet, to be honest never installed one so not too sure if you dispose of the orginal inwall section and put the door on the surface mount one, I suspect thats what you do

 

https://dynamix.co.nz/78246

 

As others have said, if this is in the garage, then its great for mounting the ONT in and a small patch panel and switch, but if the router is there also and you are using its WiFi then being metal its not ideal.

 

Currently, how many data outlets terminate at the intended location of this box, got a photo for perspective.

 

Cyril

Jase2985
11646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2912528 11-May-2022 07:15
Send private message

dynamix do surface mounted ones too

 

https://www.dynamix.co.nz/HWS-28SMK

 

Personally i would go the partially recessed route, with a nice wooden frame or something to space if off the wall a little, as the recessed cabinets have way better mounting options for equipment. I would also go for the 28in one.

 

This is my 28in cabinet as in reasonable full, and it doesn't have any patch panel in it, i have that elsewhere.

 

cyril7
8756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912532 11-May-2022 07:35
Send private message

I should point out that a key distinction of the surface mount ones is rear entry, which is ideal if your on a timber framed wall with cables in it that then come through the rear of the panel into the box, rather than throught the top or bottom cut outs that woud be used if recessed.

 

Cyril

iwantplaytv

14 posts

Geek


  #2912749 11-May-2022 21:03
Send private message

Thanks for the replies everyone, I'll order a surface mount unit and will install that. Just wanted to get everything off the floor, and its only one router and 8 port switch and powerboard going into the unit, no wifi from the router.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 