iwantplaytv

“… does it mean 400mm distance between studs and it screws horizontally into them?”.

This means the cabinet is made to fit between studs that have their centres 400mm apart - that’s why the cabinet is 355mm wide. Studs are typically 45mm wide and 400mm centres is a common spacing. From your description it sounds like you should be able to mount it in the wall as intended by the manufacturer - and yes, you would screw horizontally through the cabinet sides into the studs. Nice tidy job.

If you want or need to mount it on the wall, you could make a simple 90mm deep pine frame to hide/tidy up the sides of the case that would normally be hidden inside the wall. Paint the frame to make it noice. Mount the cabinet in the frame as if it was inside the wall, then mount the whole thing on the wall - either through the back of the cabinet into studs or onto the gib using Ramset hollow wall fixings.

