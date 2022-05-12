Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Setting up a Unifi Dream Machine on a static IP address
LaurieF

#295988 12-May-2022 14:57
I can bore people silly with good data warehouse ETL and ELT techniques, but when it comes to networking I'm a bit daft.

 

Current setup:

 

  • 2Degrees 950mb/s broadband, via Chorus ONT
  • Fritzbox 7490 modem-router
  • UniFi 8-port switch 
  • UniFi AP
  • Static IP address

It works really well, it's stable and fast, and I have enough nous to set up port forwarding for my NAS and so on.

 

I have acquired an UniFi Dream Machine, which is currently plugged into the switch. I can connect to it wirelessly (on another SSID) while I get it configured. But what I want is to connect it directly to the ONT, and drive the LAN from there instead of dear old Fritz. But because I'm not competent to understand all the settings, I get so far in the WAN settings, click on Accept and it disconnects - I then have to reset it to factory settings and start all over again.

 

Questions:

 

     

  1. Do I have to change the LAN settings? current gateway IP is 192.168.1.1; subnet mask 255.255.255.0; vlan null; multicast DNS on; DHCP default/auto
  2. What changes in WAN settings?

     

       

    1. VLAN 10? or null
    2. Primary/Secondary servers - 2Degrees? 111.69.69.68 and 111.69.69.69 currently
    3. IPv4 connection - DHCPv4 or Static IP? definitely not PPPoE…
    4. IPv6 connection - disabled or DHCPv6? If the latter, what prefix delegation size?

     

  3. Is there anything else vital that I've missed that would require me to reset the bloody thing again?

 

Anyone who can tell me what needs doing deserves a beer or equivalent.

 

Ngā mihi nui,

 

Laurie

wratterus
  #2913052 12-May-2022 16:04
LAN can be left alone, although you might want to change it to match the Fritz if you have reservations/statics set?

 

 

 

2D - all you should need is PPPoE, your username & password (this does need to be correct for 2D) & VLAN 10. You shouldn't need to manually assign DNS.

They assign the static IP from their end, nothing you need to do to get that working. 

 

Think IPv6 is /56 but you could always ignore that initially & come back to it later if you want. 

LaurieF

  #2913269 13-May-2022 09:46
Hmm. Thank you. I think we're getting close.

 

It's now picking up the static IP address from 2 Degrees, but that's all. I changed the DSNs to 111.69.69.68/9, but they reverted to Auto. It seems like there's just one more hurdle to get over.

 

 

 

Laurie

WolfmanNZ
  #2921491 1-Jun-2022 16:46
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xHc4-hO8Rk&list=PL1fn6oC5ndU82-3W4LLynLmEB6z7BAgpE&index=3 Throwing this video in here in case its of use to you or anyone else. I have been looking into one of these devices and am also a 2D customer. Given the date of your last post - did you get it all sorted in the end?



LaurieF

  #2922146 3-Jun-2022 10:39
Thank you - it is helpful, but it doesn't cover the specific bit I need to know about the WLAN settings. PPPoE doesn't work, and Static IP doesn't work - in both cases I have to reset it.

 

I've currently set it up as a client to Fritz, with my work laptop wirelessly connected; but that doesn't work for an overall LAN configuration.

 

I'll have to wait until my personal Helpdesk is in Wellington and I can have him around for a beer - he's familiar with all of this and can frown when I show him what I've done.

 

If you have a fixed IP with 2D and you get it going (and they are pretty great, I think), please let me know.

BarTender
  #2922151 3-Jun-2022 10:45
Having personal experience with this you need.

- PPPoE on VLAN 10 with the two degrees / snap username ("username @ snap.net.nz" without the spaces of course is what I used as that was what 2D supplied to me) and password set as the login username and password
- Don’t set static DNS or static IP or anything else as you should learn everything from the network as 2D supply that.

 

If you are not sure what your broadband password is you can reset it in the 2D Portal: https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/profile/password/broadband 

 

Otherwise call up the helpdesk and chat with them, as they should be able to sort it for you.

 

Then you will be fine.




and


LaurieF

  #2922152 3-Jun-2022 10:49
Maybe I should give that another go. It didn't work last time. I'll try after I've signed off work for the day.

LaurieF

  #2922325 3-Jun-2022 17:00
Thank you @wratterus and @BarTender. You both provided the right answer. It must've been my fat fingers. It's working brilliantly now.



BarTender
  #2922326 3-Jun-2022 17:02
LaurieF:

 

Thank you @wratterus and @BarTender. You both provided the right answer. It must've been my fat fingers. It's working brilliantly now.

 

 

Glad it's sorted.




WolfmanNZ
  #2935387 28-Jun-2022 15:07
My DMP is also up and running on 2D connection, very simple (but great to have this thread as a backstop) very impressed with it so far.

