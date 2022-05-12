I can bore people silly with good data warehouse ETL and ELT techniques, but when it comes to networking I'm a bit daft.

Current setup:

2Degrees 950mb/s broadband, via Chorus ONT

Fritzbox 7490 modem-router

UniFi 8-port switch

UniFi AP

Static IP address

It works really well, it's stable and fast, and I have enough nous to set up port forwarding for my NAS and so on.

I have acquired an UniFi Dream Machine, which is currently plugged into the switch. I can connect to it wirelessly (on another SSID) while I get it configured. But what I want is to connect it directly to the ONT, and drive the LAN from there instead of dear old Fritz. But because I'm not competent to understand all the settings, I get so far in the WAN settings, click on Accept and it disconnects - I then have to reset it to factory settings and start all over again.

Questions:

Do I have to change the LAN settings? current gateway IP is 192.168.1.1; subnet mask 255.255.255.0; vlan null; multicast DNS on; DHCP default/auto What changes in WAN settings? VLAN 10? or null Primary/Secondary servers - 2Degrees? 111.69.69.68 and 111.69.69.69 currently IPv4 connection - DHCPv4 or Static IP? definitely not PPPoE… IPv6 connection - disabled or DHCPv6? If the latter, what prefix delegation size? Is there anything else vital that I've missed that would require me to reset the bloody thing again?

Anyone who can tell me what needs doing deserves a beer or equivalent.

Ngā mihi nui,

Laurie