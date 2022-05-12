I can bore people silly with good data warehouse ETL and ELT techniques, but when it comes to networking I'm a bit daft.
Current setup:
- 2Degrees 950mb/s broadband, via Chorus ONT
- Fritzbox 7490 modem-router
- UniFi 8-port switch
- UniFi AP
- Static IP address
It works really well, it's stable and fast, and I have enough nous to set up port forwarding for my NAS and so on.
I have acquired an UniFi Dream Machine, which is currently plugged into the switch. I can connect to it wirelessly (on another SSID) while I get it configured. But what I want is to connect it directly to the ONT, and drive the LAN from there instead of dear old Fritz. But because I'm not competent to understand all the settings, I get so far in the WAN settings, click on Accept and it disconnects - I then have to reset it to factory settings and start all over again.
Questions:
- Do I have to change the LAN settings? current gateway IP is 192.168.1.1; subnet mask 255.255.255.0; vlan null; multicast DNS on; DHCP default/auto
- What changes in WAN settings?
- VLAN 10? or null
- Primary/Secondary servers - 2Degrees? 111.69.69.68 and 111.69.69.69 currently
- IPv4 connection - DHCPv4 or Static IP? definitely not PPPoE…
- IPv6 connection - disabled or DHCPv6? If the latter, what prefix delegation size?
- Is there anything else vital that I've missed that would require me to reset the bloody thing again?
Anyone who can tell me what needs doing deserves a beer or equivalent.
Ngā mihi nui,
Laurie