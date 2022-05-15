Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DamageInc

#296022 15-May-2022 10:55
Good morning,

 

I am wanting to upgrade the Slingshot supplied NF4V fibre router. We've had it several years now, time for new tech. New wireless standards have since come out which this router does not support.

 

My current setup is as follows:

 

  • NF4V connected to the ONT
    • Apple TV 4k
    • A wired connection to our sleep-out straight into an 8 port TP Link switch - low usage
    • A wired connection to our office straight into an 5 port TP Link switch servicing the home PC which runs our Plex server
    • Various WiFi enabled devices etc

Unsure of budget but I'm seeing posts about mesh networks, routers etc. My main requirement through the upgrade is that my current connections detailed above are taken care of.

 

Any advice much appreciated.




Pop! OS

cyril7
  #2914171 15-May-2022 11:03
Hi, does the current setup provide full house coverage, other than the noted wired connections to sleepout and office are their others. I personally would go for a multi device setup, with Grandstream APs as the wireless component, they have a good selection of .ac and .ax models, with two or more ceiling mounted APs as appropriate.

 

For a router, depending on your budget, a Mikrotik Hex or 4011 or 5009. The Mikrotiks do take a bit of knowledge to setup, but there is plenty of help here on GZ.

 

Cyril

DamageInc

  #2914203 15-May-2022 12:53
Wireless coverage isn't too bad across the whole house. Wife streams a lot on her iPad with no issues. I would be the one that has issues with certain mobile apps that work fine on mobile data but don't work properly on WiFi. Definitely after something that provides the newer WiFi standards whether that be access points, mesh network or a new router overall.




Pop! OS

cyril7
  #2914218 15-May-2022 13:15
Hi, dont get too hung up on Mesh, its just marketing hype, most more advanced APs can also use wireless as a backhaul if you dont go with a wired connection. If you have priorities, getting a wired backhaul to any AP is paramount rather than relying on a wireless (aka mesh) backhaul.

 

Cyril



DamageInc

  #2914220 15-May-2022 13:24
Cheers.

 

The ONT is situated right behind our TV in the lounge, current router is in the same corner (which probably doesn't help the WiFi signal at all). So the replacement needs to have Ethernet ports for the above i.e. apple TV, wired connections to the office and sleep-out.

 

For wireless its just myself and my wife (occasionally the kids when they visit) with our cell phones, iPad etc.




Pop! OS

DamageInc

  #2933106 22-Jun-2022 11:34
Last night breathed new life into the old girl with a factory reset.
All is good for now.




Pop! OS

nztim
  #2933112 22-Jun-2022 11:48
Id tuen off the wifi on the NF4V and get a decent ceiling AP in the centre of the house such as an Aruba instant ON AP25

NF4V while old is still a pretty decent router




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

