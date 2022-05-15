Good morning,

I am wanting to upgrade the Slingshot supplied NF4V fibre router. We've had it several years now, time for new tech. New wireless standards have since come out which this router does not support.

My current setup is as follows:

NF4V connected to the ONT

From the NF4V i have connected: Apple TV 4k A wired connection to our sleep-out straight into an 8 port TP Link switch - low usage A wired connection to our office straight into an 5 port TP Link switch servicing the home PC which runs our Plex server Various WiFi enabled devices etc



Unsure of budget but I'm seeing posts about mesh networks, routers etc. My main requirement through the upgrade is that my current connections detailed above are taken care of.

Any advice much appreciated.