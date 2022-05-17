diablo2nd:

Hi -
I've got a Mikrotik router and so far I love it. But I have a couple of minor issues and i'm not sure where to start.
Firstly, I hate needing to ask for help. :-D So this is not a post asking for you to solve my problems. This is me asking for some guidance on things i can start looking at/studying/researching/trying/experimenting with, so that I can improve my understanding of my system, and solve my own problems :-)
Hopefully that makes sense? I never know how to start these types of posts... So i'll jump straight into it.
I've got a Mikrotik Router - it's setup in NZ on gigabit Fiber. On a direct cable connection (M1 Macbook Pro with gigabit usb ethernet, cat6 cable to router), I get close-enough to gigabit speeds (about 950-980mb on speedtests) but - The router is only 5 ports. So i attach a repurposed ISP modem thats configured to run in switch only mode. Now i'm topping out at about 400mb speeds.
So that issue could well be a device not intended to be used as a switch - and thats totally fine. But - i have a second issue, which i suspect is actually related.
The second issue a Mikrotik cAP directly connected to the Router - also has the same top speeds on a good day. I know there is heaps of tuning that i can work through for the AP - and I have done a lot of it - improving the speeds through tuning.
I cant help but thinking the two things are related - That something in the router isn't setup correctly to allow traffic to efficiently get to the edge devices for switching to clients. I've got no idea what to google for, or what concepts i needs to study up on. Any advice and direction is greatly appreciated.