diablo2nd: Here comes a lack of understanding of the fundamental difference between the two...



If the Fritz can support gigabit through put when operating as a router, shouldn't or still be able to support it as a switch? Yeah I already know the answer isn't that straight forward.



I.e client to internet on the Fritz is full speed in the 900 range. Mabey I could test this theory by putting the Fritz in router mode and setting if up as DHCP to"the internet" which is just the mikrotik. Might try that tomorrow. Would actually work for my use case well temporarily.



Thanks for the reply, always happy to learn and get new ideas to research!

Yes, you are missing a piece of fundamental understanding. Routers with small CPUs (most) are able to route at gigabit speed only by using special routing hardware to offload most of the routing work. Generally, the only packets that the CPU sees and routes are the first packets starting a connection. After that, the CPU loads the data specifying what packets that match that connection into the offloading hardware, and any packets for that connection that arrive after that will be matched against that connection info and routed by the offloading hardware - the CPU never sees them. With my EdgeRouter 4, I can see this by running tcpdump or tshark on the router CPU and telling it to show me all the packets. It only shows connection packets, and nothing after that. This is layer 3 - the routing is done on IP packets, and that is what the offloading hardware handles.

If such a "small CPU" type router needs to do routing work that is unable to be offloaded, then the throughput becomes dependent entirely on how fast the CPU can handle the packets. If there is only one stream of traffic that is being routed via the CPU, it may be able to route at something like 3-400 Mbit/s on a typical home or small office type router. If there are lots of routing or firewall rules to be applied, the maximum speed will drop significantly. And if there are multiple streams of data being handled by the CPU, the throughput will also drop. The usual thing that causes the CPU to be used for routing is when you have quality of service (QoS) rules. Routing hardware will typically handle priority based routing based on the DSCP bits in the IP header, but nothing more complex than that, so as soon as you enable more complex QoS, the routing all gets done in the CPU and the router will perform very badly on a gigabit connection. Fortunately, complex QoS is not usually needed on gigabit connections - it is much more useful when the speed is much slower (ADSL or VDSL).

Switches are layer 2 devices - they switch Ethernet packets, which may or may not contain IP packets. The switching is done using the Ethernet addresses, and is all done in hardware. Switches may have a small management CPU, but it never sees the packets that are being switched.

Routers can be designed to have a hardware switch as well as the routing hardware and CPU. If they are well designed, you can use the switch hardware like any other Ethernet switch with the packets being switched between the switch ports without ever being seen by the router part of the router. But the switch can also optionally send the traffic via the router part of the device where it can be routed using the Layer 3 routing and firewall rules, either by the router CPU or its routing hardware.

Not all routers have a hardware switch - my EdgeRouter 4 has four routeable ports and no switch. The FritzBoxes that I know about (I have a 7390) use a hardware switch for their LAN ports. The routing part of the box has a CPU and routing hardware with two Ethernet ports, the external WAN port and an internal LAN port connected to a port on the 5 port switch hardware. The other four Ethernet ports on the switch are the FritzBox's external LAN ports. This means that all the LAN ports on the FritzBox share a single 1 gigabit Ethernet port to the CPU and routing hardware. Since the WAN port is only 1 gigabit, this is not a problem in normal use where the traffic is going from the LAN ports to the WAN port and from the WAN port to the LAN ports. But when the traffic is going between the LAN ports, if it needs routing instead of just being switched, then there is contention for that 1 gigabit of throughput and you can not do routing between multiple LAN ports at full gigabit speed. Compare that to my EdgeRouter 4 where I can have different subnets on each of the three routeable LAN ports and do full speed routing between them all. But I can not do full speed switching, which means that if I want two of my LAN ports to be on the same subnet, I can not get full speed traffic between them because there is no way to route the traffic at layer 3 as the routing system does not see the layer 2 Ethernet addresses and can not route based on their values. So if I want layer 2 switching, I get my switch to do that and never send that traffic to my router.

So, in your case, if you can not get gigabit rate between LAN ports on the FritzBox, the switch is not set up to be switching that traffic and instead it is going over the 5th port on the switch to the router section of the box, which is routing it back over that same switch port to a different LAN port. If it was being switched at layer 2, it would be full speed.