Sparks Smart Mesh 2 product now available
alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296050 17-May-2022 11:43
I been waiting to see this for probably 6 weeks now, and it has landed:

 

Spark Smart Mesh 2 | Seamless WiFi coverage at home | Spark NZ

 

Not the prettiest of units.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

quickymart
9032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2914974 17-May-2022 11:55
I agree, it reminds me of a heater 😀

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2914978 17-May-2022 11:57
quickymart:

 

I agree, it reminds me of a heater 😀

 

 

Perhaps two products for the price of one.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

PJ48
223 posts

Master Geek


  #2914983 17-May-2022 11:59
When these devices (based on my experience with the original Smart Mesh) are used as wired Mesh AP's, rather than wireless MESH units, they all transmit on the same wifi channel. I understand why they need to do that when in wireless mesh mode, but with any other wired AP setup you would choose to have them use non-overlapping channels. Does it matter?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74183 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914984 17-May-2022 12:03
Looking at the image in that page, it makes me wonder why not suggest moving the existing router to the centre of the house (yes, I know sometimes ONT position, ethernet, blah, blah). 

 

But perhaps they could have a different house design to make sure the second node is actually needed.

 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914985 17-May-2022 12:05
quickymart:

 

I agree, it reminds me of a heater 😀

 

 

@quickymart as long as it does a good job

 

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2915133 17-May-2022 14:52
freitasm:

 

Looking at the image in that page, it makes me wonder why not suggest moving the existing router to the centre of the house (yes, I know sometimes ONT position, ethernet, blah, blah). 

 

But perhaps they could have a different house design to make sure the second node is actually needed.

 

 

 

 

The Spark Smart Modem 2 lists the Wifi Coverage as 'Up to 4,500 sq.ft.'.

 

That's a pretty big NZ House but there are walls to contend with.

 

Presumably (as per the Spark Image) that will be reduced to 1,125 sq.ft (4,500 / 4 [90 degrees]) (correct me if I am wrong as my knowledge is limited in network matters).

 

My ONT and router are in the garage and the house is 2,650 sq.ft (2 storey), so I would definitely need one Smart Mesh 2 to start with (I cannot find any info. on what the Wifi Coverage is for the Mesh 2 product)




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74183 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915147 17-May-2022 15:03
alisam:

 

My ONT and router are in the garage and the house is 2,650 sq.ft (2 storey), so I would definitely need one Smart Mesh 2 to start with (I cannot find any info. on what the Wifi Coverage is for the Mesh 2 product)

 

 

If you could have the router somewhere else you could probably cover a lot more. Yes, the ONT might be installed somewhere in the garage but isn't there any chance of having an ethernet cable going somewhere else?

 

Sure, the mesh option is easy to implement but an ideally located router would cut a lot of the e-waste...




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



quickymart
9032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2915205 17-May-2022 15:52
I think if my place was bigger I might get one - but given the wifi with my existing Spark Smart Modem (model 1) goes all the way to the top of my driveway on its own I probably don't need it.

Bung
4632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915246 17-May-2022 17:42
Is consumer grade wifi intended to have much range? I don't pick up many of the neighbour's and our Smart modem 1 doesn't reach front gate or back fence from middle of small house.

MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2915254 17-May-2022 18:32
Bung: Is consumer grade wifi intended to have much range? I don't pick up many of the neighbour's and our Smart modem 1 doesn't reach front gate or back fence from middle of small house.

 

 

 

For some comparisons. My "expensive" $300 AX 3000 router from ASUS can be seen from the very bottom of my 7 story apartment block(I live on the 7th floor). You can effectively browse and actually stream YT off of that(5GHz network too). This is also mostly going through concrete and single glazing windows.

 

I can pick up my in laws SM2 from the front of their gate as well.

 

It really depends on the material and the design + power is being pushed out on the antennas.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

quickymart
9032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2915320 17-May-2022 20:14
I would guess the length to the top of my driveway might be 75-100m? For clarity, the modem is right by a window on an upper floor, so no real obstructions to outside.

 

Admittedly while it still gets a signal at the top of the drive, it's quite weak and often not usable.

dreamcake
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2915779 18-May-2022 20:02
Does anyone know how this mesh router compares with what is currently on the market? (E.g. Google Nest?)

 

 

 

I'm thinking of getting a mesh network, but also looking to wire and connect an ethernet cable to the second mesh router in the future. How would this compare to getting separate access points?

