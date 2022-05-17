freitasm: Looking at the image in that page, it makes me wonder why not suggest moving the existing router to the centre of the house (yes, I know sometimes ONT position, ethernet, blah, blah). But perhaps they could have a different house design to make sure the second node is actually needed.

The Spark Smart Modem 2 lists the Wifi Coverage as 'Up to 4,500 sq.ft.'.

That's a pretty big NZ House but there are walls to contend with.

Presumably (as per the Spark Image) that will be reduced to 1,125 sq.ft (4,500 / 4 [90 degrees]) (correct me if I am wrong as my knowledge is limited in network matters).

My ONT and router are in the garage and the house is 2,650 sq.ft (2 storey), so I would definitely need one Smart Mesh 2 to start with (I cannot find any info. on what the Wifi Coverage is for the Mesh 2 product)