My wifi on my laptop keeps dropping - most obvious when playing online games. It will work again if I click on the wifi logo, click troubleshooting and resetting.

It doesn't seem affecting my other devices.

I moved house a year ago and the issue started. It never occurred in my previous house when it uses fiber. Now I am using VDSL.

Everything stays the same (laptop, modem, ISP).

I use those driver softwares and all my drivers are up to date.

Can someone please suggest what I should do to troubleshoot? Thanks