Wifi keeps dropping and needs to reset

FKM

FKM

50 posts

Geek


#296103 21-May-2022 15:59
My wifi on my laptop keeps dropping - most obvious when playing online games. It will work again if I click on the wifi logo, click troubleshooting and resetting.

 

It doesn't seem affecting my other devices.

 

I moved house a year ago and the issue started. It never occurred in my previous house when it uses fiber. Now I am using VDSL.

 

Everything stays the same (laptop, modem, ISP).

 

I use those driver softwares and all my drivers are up to date.

 

Can someone please suggest what I should do to troubleshoot? Thanks

 

 

 

 

MikeB4
17177 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2916870 21-May-2022 16:37
Is your laptop overheating?

K8Toledo
664 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2916882 21-May-2022 17:18
Which WLAN card is it?





FKM

FKM

50 posts

Geek


  #2916897 21-May-2022 18:43
It is a built-in network card Broadcom 802.11ac Network Adapter

 

Not thought about overheating- will monitor from now on.



K8Toledo
664 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2916969 21-May-2022 21:41
FKM:

 

It is a built-in network card Broadcom 802.11ac Network Adapter

 

Not thought about overheating- will monitor from now on.

 

 

Broadcom what model?

 

 





FKM

FKM

50 posts

Geek


  #2917415 22-May-2022 21:27
Broadcom BCM4352

quickymart
9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2917417 22-May-2022 21:31
I can suggest changing the wifi channel as a test (taking a note of what it's set to now if you need to revert). I found this with one device only - constantly dropping. I changed the channel and it stopped. Nothing else was impacted.

