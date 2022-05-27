Hi,

I'm looking to upgrade my Aplifi, which is working now without any satellites. Aplifi is getting old, I'm not able to purchase anymore mash satellites (which I do not like as they do not have wired backhaul) and would like to have WiFi6.

I need mash system with wired backhaul and I need only two units (main and one satellite). So far I have in my mind D-Link COVR-X1870 and TP-Link Deco X55. I prefer D-Link as it has more wired ports than TP-Link but I've found info about problem with D-Link and default isolation mode which prevents traffic between wired and wireless devices. If this is still not resolved with latest firmware then it is deal breaker for me?

Does anyone has any other recommendations? I need wired backhaul, WiFi 6, good parental control and at least 3-4 LAN ports on main unit. I would like to keep it around $500 budget for 2 units if it is possible. Thanks