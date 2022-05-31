Hi there,

I'm looking for the smallest possible devices that can run a Linux distro (pref Debian-family), and have 3 or more ethernet ports on board.

(I tried adding ethernet ports to devices like NUCs and Raspberry Pi via USB dongle, but gave that up because it's hard to keep the interface stable.)

At the moment, the only way I've been able to get a Linux computer with 3+ ports is to get an old small form factor desktop with PCI ports, and add gigabit PCI NICs as needed.

The perfect options would be either:

A single-board computer akin to a Pi, but with 3 or more network ports, or

A recommendation of a cheap router with 3+ ports, which can be flashed with a Linux distro

Any ideas?

Cheers

D