Hi – I've had a good search about and can't find anything that explains this (in a way I can understand) although I suspect it's been done to death on here.

We just got a fibre box installed and Vodafone have sent us a Huawei DN8245X6 modem. It's all nicely up and running in the study where the fibre box is, but I can't get the built-in ethernet ports around the house to connect. In my old place it was easy – I ran individual Cat6 cables through the floor & walls and just plugged each into the back of the modem, worked fine.

This apartment is like a concrete bunker all pre-wired with ethernet ports, but it's not working the same way. I think I maybe need a switch, is that right? All I really need to reach is the TV in the living room and my son's bedroom, so I guess nothing fancy is needed.

I'm honestly pretty clueless here, so I'd appreciate an explanation in simple terms, which ports to use etc, plus a recommendation if I need some hardware to make this work.

Thanks heaps guys.

Mick