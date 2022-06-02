Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How do I get our LAN working with a Huawei DN8245X6 modem
Miguel22

Wannabe Geek


#296261 2-Jun-2022 16:38
Hi – I've had a good search about and can't find anything that explains this (in a way I can understand) although I suspect it's been done to death on here.

 

We just got a fibre box installed and Vodafone have sent us a Huawei DN8245X6 modem. It's all nicely up and running in the study where the fibre box is, but I can't get the built-in ethernet ports around the house to connect. In my old place it was easy – I ran individual Cat6 cables through the floor & walls and just plugged each into the back of the modem, worked fine.

 

This apartment is like a concrete bunker all pre-wired with ethernet ports, but it's not working the same way. I think I maybe need a switch, is that right? All I really need to reach is the TV in the living room and my son's bedroom, so I guess nothing fancy is needed. 

 

I'm honestly pretty clueless here, so I'd appreciate an explanation in simple terms, which ports to use etc, plus a recommendation if I need some hardware to make this work. 

 

Thanks heaps guys.

 

Mick

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #2921988 2-Jun-2022 16:44
All those ethernet outlets should be cabled back to a single location - do you know where this is, and can you get some photos?

MaxineN
Uber Geek

  #2921989 2-Jun-2022 16:45
Photos of your setup would help a lot.

 

Also have you looked at one of the jack points to see if it's actually wired?




Miguel22

Wannabe Geek


  #2921995 2-Jun-2022 17:07
Hi Maxine, thanks for the quick response.

 

Set up is really simple: cable box in, hooked up to the modem, with an ethernet cable to my iMac:

 

 

Checked a couple of jack points and they're all wired up like this: 

 



Miguel22

Wannabe Geek


  #2921999 2-Jun-2022 17:11
RunningMan:

 

All those ethernet outlets should be cabled back to a single location - do you know where this is, and can you get some photos?

 

 

That's a good question – I have no idea. There is a point in the living room with 'Surfspot' printed on it, it's the only one... so I guess that could be favourite. But it's 2 rooms away from the fibre box, and retro-routing cable in this place could be ugly.

 

Is there another way? 

