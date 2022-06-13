Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Looking for Recommedations WiFi/Router
kiwipearls

428 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296385 13-Jun-2022 10:36
Send private message quote this post

I have a ASUS DSL-AC68U - which I bought back in 2017 - absolutely loved the parental controls and the WiFi range was great.  Have never had problems with this modem at all and has been great for gaming.

 

Sadly, I have left this modem with my Adult Children as I have moved out.  I didn't want to disturb the home network I had created as it worked well. And I got it working with Fibre Broadband.  I did have to get a Netgear Extender though to help accommodate a boarder and extra wifi devices - and that worked really well with the ASUS.

 

Now I have moved into my BF's place an he is using the standard ISP supplied Modem from 2D and the Wifi is poo.

 

I couldnt even get my Android TV to connect to the wifi which is 5 feet away and have had to use Ethernet Cable - and I have had to get the Netgear Xtender to connect the Ring Security cameras - as his wifi on his modem does not have good reach.  The ring camera works great on Extender - but unfortunately my other Android TV in the bedroom keeps dropping WiFi and I can't hardwire that tv in with Ethernet (not unless I run a cable up through the roof (as TV is mounted on Wall high) - and plus there is only 2 LAN ports on the 2d Modem - both now used (android tv and bf's laptop). )

 

The only device that maintains a good connection to my bf's 2d Wifi is my Acer laptop.  It does not drop connection.  The chromecasts all maintain connection too.

 

I realise the ASUS above is an older model, so I have not been able to find it new instore, so I am looking to see what would be the latest model.  I would prefer ASUS as it has worked well, but open to other models.  

 

House is standard 3 bed house, one level.  So wifi range as good as the aSUS or better and more ports - as eventually I will be setting up my desktop and would like that hardwired.  I don't need parental controls anymore.  

 

We have fibre broadband here.

 

 

 

Looking forward to your recommendations.

 

 

 

 




"In the real world as in dreams, nothing is quite what it seems" - The Book of Counted Sorrows





Senility Guild
 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73838 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925936 13-Jun-2022 10:53
Send private message quote this post

The FritzBox 7590 (2degrees) is usually really good. In any case, the new Synology RT6600ax Review (geekzone.co.nz) is pretty good, with a good feature set (including separate networks and WiFi settings if needed).




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

kiwipearls

428 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2925949 13-Jun-2022 11:14
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

The FritzBox 7590 (2degrees) is usually really good. 

 

 

I think it is great for some devices but not all. My laptop and the chromecasts have no issues.  The range wasnt great to reach the Ring Security on the Garage at back of house - and since I got the netgear extender that camera works well.

 

But the new Panasonic Android TV it keeps dropping and I have tested with and without the netgear extender.

 

I have a Toshiba Android TV which i love and prior to moving in here, just would use Chromecasts with no issues.  So getting the Android TV for the bedroom, I thought great, this should work as that is where the Netgear extender is.   The toshiba Android TV is hardwired so no issues on that.

 

And my BF's laptop wifi wouldnt even connect, so he had to hardwire and I know his wifi adapter works as he used to connect to my Asus. 

 

I am wondering if I should see if there are any tweaks I can do on his fritzbox?  But I know settings are limited on isp supplied modems.

 

 

 

 




"In the real world as in dreams, nothing is quite what it seems" - The Book of Counted Sorrows





Senility Guild
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73838 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925955 13-Jun-2022 11:18
Send private message quote this post

WiFi is hit and miss. Is the router in the middle of the house, or at one end? How busy is the WiFi around your area? Too much interference from other Access Points? Is the laptop having problems a New Zealand model or imported? 

 

Extenders aren't a great solution as they can cause interference themselves. The best would be to use a second FritzBox in a mesh configuration (connect via ethernet) where the main device manages all the settings and will move connections around depending on signal strength.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



timmmay
18432 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2925959 13-Jun-2022 11:21
Send private message quote this post

I agree that the Fritzbox 7590 is a good router, WiFi range is very good, and there are four ethernet ports. Call 2degrees and tell them the old one isn't working well and ask for an upgrade. When I committed to a 12 month plan they gave me free rental of the router, though it's not actually mentioned on the invoice at all.

 

The older Fritzbox's like the 7390 were fine for their time but the WiFi range is much shorter.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73838 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925966 13-Jun-2022 11:32
Send private message quote this post

As above. Which FritzBox do you have? 7390, 7490 or 7590? The latest one is pretty solid.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

richms
25099 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2925969 13-Jun-2022 11:44
Send private message quote this post

The fritz seems to be happy to go onto some of the more limited channels. Manually specify a channel that is in the 36-40 range for 5GHz and 1,6, or 11 for 2.4GHz and see if the device that doesn't connect works.

 

For the TV disconnecting, turn off the green carry on, that's nothing but problems IME.




Richard rich.ms

kiwipearls

428 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2925978 13-Jun-2022 12:09
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

As above. Which FritzBox do you have? 7390, 7490 or 7590? The latest one is pretty solid.

 

 

 

 

His is a 7560

 

 

 

I might get him to ring 2d and upgrade the fritzbox first then




"In the real world as in dreams, nothing is quite what it seems" - The Book of Counted Sorrows





Senility Guild
 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 