kiwipearls

I have a ASUS DSL-AC68U - which I bought back in 2017 - absolutely loved the parental controls and the WiFi range was great. Have never had problems with this modem at all and has been great for gaming.

Sadly, I have left this modem with my Adult Children as I have moved out. I didn't want to disturb the home network I had created as it worked well. And I got it working with Fibre Broadband. I did have to get a Netgear Extender though to help accommodate a boarder and extra wifi devices - and that worked really well with the ASUS.

Now I have moved into my BF's place an he is using the standard ISP supplied Modem from 2D and the Wifi is poo.

I couldnt even get my Android TV to connect to the wifi which is 5 feet away and have had to use Ethernet Cable - and I have had to get the Netgear Xtender to connect the Ring Security cameras - as his wifi on his modem does not have good reach. The ring camera works great on Extender - but unfortunately my other Android TV in the bedroom keeps dropping WiFi and I can't hardwire that tv in with Ethernet (not unless I run a cable up through the roof (as TV is mounted on Wall high) - and plus there is only 2 LAN ports on the 2d Modem - both now used (android tv and bf's laptop). )

The only device that maintains a good connection to my bf's 2d Wifi is my Acer laptop. It does not drop connection. The chromecasts all maintain connection too.

I realise the ASUS above is an older model, so I have not been able to find it new instore, so I am looking to see what would be the latest model. I would prefer ASUS as it has worked well, but open to other models.

House is standard 3 bed house, one level. So wifi range as good as the aSUS or better and more ports - as eventually I will be setting up my desktop and would like that hardwired. I don't need parental controls anymore.

We have fibre broadband here.

Looking forward to your recommendations.