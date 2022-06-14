Hi all,



Two Questions, One relating to Wifi AP, one relating to 10Gbit Home Network.



1: How do you see on the box which WiFi AP has the best transmission and receiving capability?

We have a asus ac87u and would like a Wireless AP or replacement router to reach from the house to the Shed which is 100m away.

It works fine in the paddock (2 bars) but in the shed which is a little closer but has timber walls it drops in and out of no connection / 1 bar.

I was thinking of a new router but I believe Wifi 6 would have shorter range? if going by wifi 5 is anything to go by. I was looking at other good 2.4g router/wap combo, or just a add on WAP like a unify LR (But I would have to get a POE adaptor? and I can't tell if the signal will be better than the ac87u or if there is some budget friendly directional item).



Question 2:

Looking at upgrading to 10gbit fibre at another property, the Nokia ONT 110 has a RJ45 output not a SFP+, The Asus 8 legged horror show has RJ45 for $1000 is not appealing, but there doesn't seem to be anything else to provide 10gbit capability in RJ45 format that's not multiple thousands. I was looking at a Dream machine but it only has 2 SFP+ ports, Does anyone have a Router+WAP Suggestion, I ideally want to be able to use the fully 10gbit on a dedicated Ethernet line to one machine as well as a WAP to provide solid wifi throughout the day too. The house is small so it doesn't really warrant getting commercial equipment or getting to much clutter on the shelf.