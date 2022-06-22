kiwifidget

I managed to score one of those pre-loved UAP-PROs that were being sold here recently.

Its purpose is to increase the wifi coverage at my folks place, where a UAP-AC-LR is managing to not really do the LR part of its name.

The existing UAP is setup to use the GZ community unifi controller.

I have got the UAP-Pro powered up and connected to the router (though it will be disconnected from the router after setup and put in a position where I hope it will pick up the signal from the LR and spread it a bit further).

Its light is solid white. The seller advised it had been factory reset already and thus appears to be so.

When I run the Unifi Discovery Tool though, nothing shows up, not even the one already working.

What am I doing wrong?