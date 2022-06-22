Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help with setting up second UAP please.
kiwifidget

#298503 22-Jun-2022 12:06
I managed to score one of those pre-loved UAP-PROs that were being sold here recently.

 

Its purpose is to increase the wifi coverage at my folks place, where a UAP-AC-LR is managing to not really do the LR part of its name.

 

The existing UAP is setup to use the GZ community unifi controller.

 

I have got the UAP-Pro powered up and connected to the router (though it will be disconnected from the router after setup and put in a position where I hope it will pick up the signal from the LR and spread it a bit further).

 

Its light is solid white. The seller advised it had been factory reset already and thus appears to be so.

 

When I run the Unifi Discovery Tool though, nothing shows up, not even the one already working.

 

What am I doing wrong?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

michaelmurfy
  #2933129 22-Jun-2022 12:23
I saw your message but what you have not mentioned is if this UAP is being used at a different location / network to your existing location - if so, I'll need to add an additional site to your controller account unless if you're wanting the same SSID across both locations.

 

You'll need to likely find the IP address of this UAP and SSH in to set-inform. I've got instructions on how to do that on the Geekzone UniFi controller thread.

 

Another way of doing it is to simply use the UniFi app on your phone to set the UAP up in standalone mode.




  #2933130 22-Jun-2022 12:24
Are you talking about the Chrome app version of the tool?  I don't have my computer in front of me, but remember a button in the top right corner that needed to be clicked to switch into the correct mode.

 

If you can find it's IP Address in your DHCP table, you can use a guide like the ones linked below to manually set-inform to tell it where the controller is.

 

UniFi Cloud Adoption - Getting Started | HostiFi Help Center

 

Adopt a UniFi USG Router to a Remote Controller | MCB Systems 




kiwifidget

  #2933134 22-Jun-2022 12:38
@michaelmurfy @dynamic thank you, it's the same location. Same bat router same bat network same bat everything.

 

And yes, the chrome extension discovery.

 

Will try the ssh thing later.

 

The reason why I am at the folks is coz dad is in hospital, so just about to take mum in for a visit.

 

 

 

 




  #2933135 22-Jun-2022 12:39
@kiwifidget I hope his stay is short and sweet




kiwifidget

  #2933136 22-Jun-2022 12:41
Dynamic:

 

@kiwifidget I hope his stay is short and sweet

 

 

Me too, but it does mean most of my time here will be at the hospital, not here in their office.




