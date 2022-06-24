I have set up OMV on a raspberry pi and am trying to connect it to my Nvidia Shield. So under Network Storage, Manually add a network storage, where is says Enter Drive address I am using this format I found on a Shield forum...

\\smb;username:password@nas\Media

so I have put in

\\smb;admin:mypassword@192.168.1.2\OMV_Share

where OMV_Share is the name of the shared folder

It then asks for a domain and I am unsure where to go from here. It had WORKGROUP so I left that but that didnt work and I have exhausted my miniscule knowledge base. Would appreciate any assistance.