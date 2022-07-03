Firstly thanks to all of you for providing amazing advice to tech newbies like myself. It is appreciated!

I want to create a portable wifi network to be used for connecting multiple devices to share viewing an Apple Keynote live presentation.

Basically, I need any advice out there as to whether this is gonna work? And be a decent enough bandwidth for the experience?

I'm thinking of using this to capture cell data, then distribute via wifi

https://www.netgear.com/nz/home/mobile-wifi/hotspots/ac797/

users connect to my wifi network

then I send them an invite via airdrop for my keynote live presentation

They accept the invite and the presentation starts up in their phone/tablet

I'm wondering if 400mbps (the speed on the wireless router) is going to be enough for an nonlaggy experience for 32 users?

The presentation is mostly static images, with two very short videos.

Any advice appreciated!

Steve