I am strongly considering purchasing and setting up a Unifi Wifi AP network at home, and have recently signed up for a Unifi account and downloaded Java 8 for Mac, and the Mac Unifi Network Controller. The desktop app appears to open up OK, but because I don't yet have an AP I can't go further.

However...The Unifi Discover app is not able to be opened - I get the following message in the image below.

Question? Does this matter? Do I need this app as well, or will the Unifi Network controller work Ok without it? If not - does anyone know of a way around this. I have downloaded it three times, and I can't get it to install without this message.

Thanks for any help,

Peter