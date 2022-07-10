Over the last week or so I have had several instances where the Sky Router seems to have simply stopped dead. Connected devices report 'no internet connection' whether connected through WIFI or LAN, access to the UI gets a not-reachable error. LEDs are lit as usual but are hard on instead of flashing. The ONT also displays the same symptoms - LEDs lit but none flashing. The only way out is hard reset or power cycle which results in all services restored.

There is no useful logging or diagnostic info I can find on the router. I suppose I can start down the support route with Sky but this will take prolonged effort so I will try GZ first.

My first choice, assuming there is nowhere to go with undocumented Kaon diagnostics, is a replacement router with more diagnostic logging capability in addition to WIFI 6 etc.