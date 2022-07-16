Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Assistance with Huawei HG659 Moving from Skinny VDSL to Skinny Fibre
Andyms

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298789 16-Jul-2022 12:26
Send private message quote this post

Chrous have just been around and installed fibre.

 

 

 

They said I would simply be able to use my existing Huawei HG659 router supplied by Skinny.

 

 

 

I have upgraded with Skinny to a fibre plan, but despite my efforts cannot get the router to connect to the fibre network.

 

 

 

I believe all the cables are in the correct place, but there appears to be a config issue with the router suggesting it is only set up for a VDSL connection.

 

 

 

Grateful if anyone had a guide as to how to reconfigure the router for fibre.

 

 

 

Many thanks.

Create new topic
Bung
4575 posts

Uber Geek


  #2942737 16-Jul-2022 12:33
Send private message quote this post

Try Skinny's one

https://www.broadbandunlimited.nz/support-centre/the-skinny-unlimited-HG659-modem

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Andyms

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2942738 16-Jul-2022 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Tried that - including factory re-set to no avail.

Spyware
2977 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2942740 16-Jul-2022 12:40
Send private message quote this post

If the router was supplied by Skinny then it wouldn't need re-configuring.

 

How about telling us how the Ethernet WAN interface is configured.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Andyms

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2942741 16-Jul-2022 12:43
Send private message quote this post

Ok thanks - well it doesn't work.  Have put in a call to Skinny, thought someone else may have experienced a similar problem, and had a solution. 

Spyware
2977 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2942742 16-Jul-2022 12:46
Send private message quote this post

Only idiosyncrasy to be aware of is if the router came from Spark rather than Skinny you would need to disable vlan tag on Ethernet WAN (PPPoE).




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Andyms

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2942796 16-Jul-2022 13:24
Send private message quote this post

Appreciate the help.  Will come back to you if I don't hear back from Skinny tomorrow and will provide further details s/shots etc.  Have a great Saturday!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 