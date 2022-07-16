Chrous have just been around and installed fibre.
They said I would simply be able to use my existing Huawei HG659 router supplied by Skinny.
I have upgraded with Skinny to a fibre plan, but despite my efforts cannot get the router to connect to the fibre network.
I believe all the cables are in the correct place, but there appears to be a config issue with the router suggesting it is only set up for a VDSL connection.
Grateful if anyone had a guide as to how to reconfigure the router for fibre.
Many thanks.