Yorkshirekid

I have a ruckus r310 plugged into the router. Wireless on the router is turned off. The signal is much improved and it will even reach outside to the garage, 20m away, but just 1 bar. Step inside the garage and the signal is lost. I see a bunch of second hand AP's on Tme and I'm wondering if I can 'connect' one of them to the ruckus. I have no clue if this is possible or how to do that. But the first job is to ask if it is possible to use a second AP at all - will the r310 allow that. I'd appreciate some advice please. Thank you.