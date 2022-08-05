James Bond

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)DrayTek Router vulnerability
#299043 5-Aug-2022 16:30
https://www.cert.govt.nz/individuals/alerts/draytek-router-vulnerability/

 

 

  #2951105 5-Aug-2022 16:53
While I agree with the sentiment, a bit more context than just a link please?

 

 




  #2951124 5-Aug-2022 17:55
Here are the details of the vulnerability...

 

https://www.trellix.com/en-us/about/newsroom/stories/threat-labs/rce-in-dratyek-routers.html

  #2951126 5-Aug-2022 18:00
If you admin interface is internet facing without some form of IP restriction you have rocks in your head




