I've recently moved into a new home with Fiber.

When Chorus installed it, they put their white box in the network cabinet in the garage. The connected a ethernet cable from this to one of the ethernet ports on the house rack. They then placed my Vodafone router into a room within the house.

Wifi works and on my PC works because I connect the PC to the router via ethernet

My question is when I want to connect my TV to the internet. Do I have to run a cable back into my tv box in the garage (the room where my route is has two ports).

I assume I can't just run a cable from the chorus box to the TV port.

I can take photos if needed.