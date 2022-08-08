LoganMcArthur

Hello Guys, first time poster!



Currently me and my partner are living in an apartment (above a shop) our landlord is great - our internet speed - not so much.



Our landlord owns the entire building and is happy for us to have free rain to fix our internet issues.



We’ve been struggling with bad internet speeds since we’ve moved in - now we are both avid gamers and are desperate to increase our speeds! (Another gaming console is on its way!)



Currently we have 2Degrees internet on a “Fibre Max plan” 900/450 speeds.



Although we see a 100/80 and nothing any more then that.



We have been advised that our issue is through our cable from the ONT?



After some novice attempts I tried to learn more about the issue and am reaching out desperately!



Basically - we have a ONT box in the shop below us. That then has a cat6 cable going through the wall and up to our modem.



Any ideas as to why we are struggling? I have attached the email sent from our provider: