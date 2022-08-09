Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
broonie27

76 posts

Master Geek


#299076 9-Aug-2022 11:38
Hi There,

 

I'm in Wellington so Vodafone have moved from my old cable broadband connection to HFC. I have a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X (firmware v2.0.9) and need some help with re-configuring it. I realise there is a EdgeRouterX tutorial thread on this site but I can't see anything about setting it up for HFC.

I can see the I now have a new public IP address on my Vodafone modem and I've tried simply updating the "System gateway address" on EdgeRouter but that hasn't fixed it. After doing that update I can see a new static route is added but there is still a route below that which has my old public address in it.

What am I missing here?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11016 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2952431 9-Aug-2022 11:48
You clearly didn't look hard enough :)

 

Follow the "Fibre X" part. It is all there...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740

 

IPoE (DHCP) with VLAN 10.

 

BUT! I'd seriously recommend using the router that Vodafone provide unless if you've got a very, very good reason not to.




broonie27

76 posts

Master Geek


  #2952444 9-Aug-2022 12:07
michaelmurfy:

 

You clearly didn't look hard enough :)

 

Follow the "Fibre X" part. It is all there...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740

 

IPoE (DHCP) with VLAN 10.

 

BUT! I'd seriously recommend using the router that Vodafone provide unless if you've got a very, very good reason not to.

 

 

I didn't know if "Fibre X" was the same as HFC.

So all I need to do is run the WAN-2LAN2 wizard and and tick the VLAN box and enter "10"?

Why do you recommend using the Vodafone device? I have my 3 Unfii meshed APs connected to my EdgeRouter and the thought of having to reconfigure those just now is a bit much. Just want to get connected to the internet.

