Hi There,

I'm in Wellington so Vodafone have moved from my old cable broadband connection to HFC. I have a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X (firmware v2.0.9) and need some help with re-configuring it. I realise there is a EdgeRouterX tutorial thread on this site but I can't see anything about setting it up for HFC.



I can see the I now have a new public IP address on my Vodafone modem and I've tried simply updating the "System gateway address" on EdgeRouter but that hasn't fixed it. After doing that update I can see a new static route is added but there is still a route below that which has my old public address in it.



What am I missing here?