Grandstream GWN7630 (or GWN7630LR) 5GHz coverage
#299097 10-Aug-2022 17:49
Hi,

 

The specs (antenna radiation pattern, gain, and TX power) of the above access point seems impressive.  At the moment I have Spark Smart Modem 2 and the 5GHz coverage falls a bit short at the furthest corner upstairs bedroom (-70dBm just outside the door - poor in-room coverage). 2.4GHz is fine with minimum -70dBm for the whole section.

 

I am hoping some of you who have deployed Grandstream AP (particularly GWN7630 or GWN7630LR) would be able to comment how good its 5GHz coverage compared to Spark Smart Modems (1 or 2) inside a typical timber/gib-board house (2-story 230M2 - no tricky bricks, concrete, plaster).  I was hoping that it would be strong enough to cover the whole house.

 

BTW I tried the Smart Mesh 2 and it screwed up 2.4GHz, and had to return it after a week of mucking about with it.

  #2953168 10-Aug-2022 19:06
I've been really impressed with the range of 7630lr.  I've deployed several of them outdoors to cover multiple apartments, and while the general overall usage pattern in our environment is low, the range, and performance has been excellent.  The use case for us is mainly general internet browsing, but in some cases, it’s also TV/movie streaming services and lots of video calls to loved ones.

 

Since putting them in, not a single complaint, in fact quite the opposite, the feedback is the coverage and performance is way better. 

