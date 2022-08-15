Normak6677

Hi all,

I currently have the Vodafone Ultrahub, it's about 5yrs old but always worked fine. Since we moved we constantly have dropouts.

I thought this may have been the DSL interim line but since fibre, we are still getting the issue. Whenever there is a load on the service, all internet seems to stop (WiFi, LAN etc).

By load, I mean even a Teams call is enough to kill it. I have done a speed test and we consistently get 250-300mps.



I have a DLink DIR1750 router which I have been waiting to set up. I tried it over the weekend and for some bizarre reason, it doesn't come close to Fibre speeds. Sitting at 6mbps.

I've researched and tried a lot of various steps but nothing has made any difference.

Even more strange, if I connect my PC to the Dlink, and then the Dlink into the Ultrahub, I get full speeds.

So far talking to VodaTech support isn't going to work cause the issue is outside of their little checklist of problems and In an isolated environment (1 pc via lan), with their Modem. It works fine.

TL:DR - I think the old Router is broken, the new router won't go full speed.

Any ideas/ help would be greatly appreciated as this has become super frustrating and disruptive to my work.