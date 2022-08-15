Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Another Mesh WiFi Recommendation request
#299148 15-Aug-2022 15:05
I haven't done much with mesh wifi, but I've got a friend who's moved into a multistory house and cabling wired APs just isn't a feasible option.

 

He's a gamer, so something that will reduce latency as much as possible is preferred. I was thinking something that had fast (and low latency) dedicated wifi backhaul and the ability to connect PC/consoles to the meshpoints via ethernet. Also want the ability to procure additional meshpoints individual if required.

 

Primary meshpoint/router will need to support vlan tagging on PPPoE as well as I don't want to thought an ISP sup[plied router into the mix if i can avoid it.

 

He doesn't might spending the money to get a good outcome.

 

Any advice appreciated.

What ISP is he with? Basically all ISP's have a mesh solution these days that perform well. Nothing beats however running a cable especially if gaming is involved.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
