I haven't done much with mesh wifi, but I've got a friend who's moved into a multistory house and cabling wired APs just isn't a feasible option.

He's a gamer, so something that will reduce latency as much as possible is preferred. I was thinking something that had fast (and low latency) dedicated wifi backhaul and the ability to connect PC/consoles to the meshpoints via ethernet. Also want the ability to procure additional meshpoints individual if required.

Primary meshpoint/router will need to support vlan tagging on PPPoE as well as I don't want to thought an ISP sup[plied router into the mix if i can avoid it.

He doesn't might spending the money to get a good outcome.

Any advice appreciated.