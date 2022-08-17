Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)HG659B SPARK ROUTER UP TO THE TASK?
webup

527 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299166 17-Aug-2022 09:54
Hi all

 

 

 

I have a HG659B router provided by Spark and its been fine for years but with the addition of some extra security cameras I think I'm noticing a few glitches and slowdowns.
I'm wondering if I'm overloading the network so looking for advice if I need to upgrade the router.

Its plugged directly into the Spark fibre box.
All LAN ports on the back are used

 

2 LAN ports go directly to desktop PCs
1 LAN port goes to a 5 port switch which has 7 high def cameras
1 LAN port goes into a Synology 5 Disc 15TB NAS which stores files and the camera footage
WIFI is on and mainly just connects a few mobile phones and a printer

 

 

 

Would I see any benefit from upgrading the router to a newer model?

 

 

 

wellygary
6720 posts

Uber Geek


  #2955493 17-Aug-2022 10:06
If the Cameras are constantly writing footage to the NAS, you might want to think about putting them all on the same switch ..

 

That should cut down on some of traffic heading to and from the router...

 

 

