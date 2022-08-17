Hi all
I have a HG659B router provided by Spark and its been fine for years but with the addition of some extra security cameras I think I'm noticing a few glitches and slowdowns.
I'm wondering if I'm overloading the network so looking for advice if I need to upgrade the router.
Its plugged directly into the Spark fibre box.
All LAN ports on the back are used
2 LAN ports go directly to desktop PCs
1 LAN port goes to a 5 port switch which has 7 high def cameras
1 LAN port goes into a Synology 5 Disc 15TB NAS which stores files and the camera footage
WIFI is on and mainly just connects a few mobile phones and a printer
Would I see any benefit from upgrading the router to a newer model?