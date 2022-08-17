Hi all

I have a HG659B router provided by Spark and its been fine for years but with the addition of some extra security cameras I think I'm noticing a few glitches and slowdowns.

I'm wondering if I'm overloading the network so looking for advice if I need to upgrade the router.



Its plugged directly into the Spark fibre box.

All LAN ports on the back are used

2 LAN ports go directly to desktop PCs

1 LAN port goes to a 5 port switch which has 7 high def cameras

1 LAN port goes into a Synology 5 Disc 15TB NAS which stores files and the camera footage

WIFI is on and mainly just connects a few mobile phones and a printer

Would I see any benefit from upgrading the router to a newer model?