I am wanting to connect our garage back to our house with ethernet cable, and looking to bury in the ground over approx 20 m run. It will be much easier to use something flexible, and I was wondering if the professional installers here have any recommendations? There seems to be a plethora of products around, and I wasn't sure of the comparative benefits. I notices that Bunnings stock a DETA brand where I could get 20m of medium duty 25 mm conduit for aprox $50, which seems way cheaper than the Marley conduit.

Is it any good? Grateful for any suggestions!