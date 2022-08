We've been hearing about how IPv6 is going to solve all sorts of problems, but what are the issues that we are needing to deal with here?

What is holding up the adoption of IPv6?

And why is it considered so important for regular users (I'm thinking consumer-level here)?

From my understanding, the diminishing pool of IPv4 addresses seems to have been taken care of by CGNAT, which seems to work for most users. However, a disproportionate amount of Geekzone users may want something better.