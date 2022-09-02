Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Forcing user (not device) to use a set DNS
mentalinc

#299372 2-Sep-2022 21:24
Bit of an odd one here.

 

I'm wanting to have 1 user (non admin account) on a windows 11 PC to use an unfiltered DNS (e.g. direct to ISP DNS), while the other accounts (and devices on the network) continue to use the standard network DNS (domain controller and pihole).

 

I could also consider having the one user use the wifi instead of a wired connection but again keen to understand how to force this without unplugged cables etc.

 

Use case is to have the user see adverts for their job (pihole blocking them), but other users on the device need pihole to work, could consider setting up time based 'blocking' in pihole if anyone knows how. i.e. don't block the device from 9-5pm, but block outside this.

 

 

 

Another option I guess is a chrome/Edge/firefox extension that you can configure the DNS for instead? 

 

 

 

thanks

 



 

 

Handle9
  #2962512 2-Sep-2022 22:40
Wouldn't you just manually set the dns for that pc in windows? Set it to 8.8.8.8/1.1.1.1 etc?

Lias
  #2962517 2-Sep-2022 23:05
Logon script(s) that sets the DNS to x.x.x.x for User A and y.y.y.y for the other users?

 

I see Domain Controller so assuming you are using AD.

 

GPO with a logon script that checks if the user is a member of a certain AD security group, sets the unfiltered DNS if they are, set's system default / DHCP if they aren't?




