Bit of an odd one here.

I'm wanting to have 1 user (non admin account) on a windows 11 PC to use an unfiltered DNS (e.g. direct to ISP DNS), while the other accounts (and devices on the network) continue to use the standard network DNS (domain controller and pihole).

I could also consider having the one user use the wifi instead of a wired connection but again keen to understand how to force this without unplugged cables etc.

Use case is to have the user see adverts for their job (pihole blocking them), but other users on the device need pihole to work, could consider setting up time based 'blocking' in pihole if anyone knows how. i.e. don't block the device from 9-5pm, but block outside this.

Another option I guess is a chrome/Edge/firefox extension that you can configure the DNS for instead?

thanks

mentalinc