A while ago I reflashed my Netcomm NF18ACV from the Orcon firmware to the latest stock firmware. This post was useful when doing so. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=291935&page_no=1#2835523

Now, my Xbox Series X can connect to Xbox Live every time (before the console would often drop the connection and need to be rebooted) and my Wifi speeds are 100% better/faster. Oftentimes, on the prior firmware, my wifi speed would become limited to say 2MB/s after a period of time.