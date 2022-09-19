Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help with D-Link Mesh COVR-1100 wifi
benfolds

26 posts

Geek


#300574 19-Sep-2022 15:09
Hi,

 

I bought a COVR-1100 system which worked fairly well in our house. However it got unplugged when we were moving things around and i can't seem to get it working again. I don't think i have connected it correctly. When trying to set it up I can connect to the Dlink wifi but then it can never find the COVR system to complete the set up. I have connected it to our modem into both of the sockets and neither work....

 

 

This may be a dumb question but if the above photo is the modem then what is in the below photo and does it need to be also connected to the COVR? I do recall the COVR having 2 cables connected previously and i do have a spare cable which i assume goes somewhere.....thanks in advance 

 

shk292
2436 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2970155 19-Sep-2022 15:32
Box on wall = ONT = modem

 

Box on floor = router

 

ONT connects to WAN port of router (blue one)

 

Mesh connects to any LAN (yellow) port on router

