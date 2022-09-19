Hi,

I bought a COVR-1100 system which worked fairly well in our house. However it got unplugged when we were moving things around and i can't seem to get it working again. I don't think i have connected it correctly. When trying to set it up I can connect to the Dlink wifi but then it can never find the COVR system to complete the set up. I have connected it to our modem into both of the sockets and neither work....

This may be a dumb question but if the above photo is the modem then what is in the below photo and does it need to be also connected to the COVR? I do recall the COVR having 2 cables connected previously and i do have a spare cable which i assume goes somewhere.....thanks in advance