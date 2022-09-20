Hey There

hoping some Mikrotik PTP / PTMP guru will be able to advise and help out with the following

at a business we currently have setup MIKROTIK WIRELESS WIRE CUBE 60GHZ BRIDGE PTP KIT WITH 5GHZ FAILOVER CubeG-5ac60adpair over an distance of 80m, which has been working great for the last couple of months.

We are now looking to create another network at a building which is approx 305m away and we were originally advised that a Single CubeG-5ac60ad on this building pointed back towards one of the above cubes (Tower) as well as reconfiguring this Tower Cube into a Level 4 License would enable this new building to receive network connectivity.

However we have now been advised that a CubeG-5ac60ay-SA would replace the Tower Cube and both of the original kit Cubes will point back to the this CubeG-5ac60ay-SA new cube.

Apologise in advance if my wording / technical understanding isn’t correct, but am hoping someone might be able advise which of the above options would be best going forward.

have googled and read a bunch of how to guides on this but would appreciate any other direction / advise on how best to proceed. side note: running cables is not an option unfortunately.

thanks in advance for your help with this