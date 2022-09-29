



Ubiquiti EdgeRouter ER-6P Gigabit Router

Working well, in mint condition*, in original packaging.

This is basically an ER4 with 2 extra (24V) PoE ports.

It is a sophisticated high-speed router, without a switch.

It is possible to bridge the LAN ports and still get gigabit speeds (despite warnings that doing so will decrease performance).

Reason for sale : I am a router geek, and currently have 6 routers. The ER6 is "overkill" for my needs.

Purchased Jan 2020.

Asking for $220 (half the purchase price!) plus shipping if required.

I am in Wellington for pickup.



* Apart from a (hidden) minor scratch on the back/bottom near the wall mounting holes.