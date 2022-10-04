darthfaker

Hi

I currently have a router Netgear R7000 with a custom firmware (which I had to install to get the GBs speed)

It is failing on daily basis and looking for replacements.

I see there is an Asus model quite popular but I am worried these all in one devices not that great for the price.

What wired routers are out there that have a real throughput to saturate the GB fibre connection on a wired PC.

Looking at the UDM Pro is bit of overkill, expensive and rack mount size. Was after something cheaper hopefully with 4 port integrated switch and I can attach my own Ubiquity WiFi AP



Alternatively my other option is to go with that all in one Asus?



Thanks