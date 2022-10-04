Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Router recommendations for Fibre
darthfaker

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#300787 4-Oct-2022 14:53
Hi
I currently have a router Netgear R7000 with a custom firmware (which I had to install to get the GBs speed)
It is failing on daily basis and looking for replacements.
I see there is an Asus model quite popular but I am worried these all in one devices not that great for the price.
What wired routers are out there that have a real throughput to saturate the GB fibre connection on a wired PC.
Looking at the UDM Pro is bit of overkill, expensive and rack mount size. Was after something cheaper hopefully with 4 port integrated switch and I can attach my own Ubiquity WiFi AP

Alternatively my other option is to go with that all in one Asus?

Thanks

Spyware
3054 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2977351 4-Oct-2022 15:02
https://mikrotik.com/product/hap_ax2#fndtn-specifications




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

MarkM536
154 posts

Master Geek


  #2977352 4-Oct-2022 15:04
What do you want from this router?

 

Most ISP provided ones do gigabit easily.

 

 

 

I personally have a Ubiquiti Edge Router X running with my Unifi APs. but Edge OS doesn't integrate easily with Unifi.

 

I use my own router so I can use a VPN for remote access, otherwise an ISP router would be easier.

RunningMan
7132 posts

Uber Geek


  #2977356 4-Oct-2022 15:23
This question is frequently asked. The answer will be in the router guide, just above this thread. Read the more recent posts in relation to recent models.



Jase2985
11728 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2977357 4-Oct-2022 15:24
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=197871


michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11076 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2977360 4-Oct-2022 15:29
The answer to your question depends on your use. If your ISP offers a router then use that as it'll achieve Gigabit speeds else ask in the router thread.

 

@Spyware I actually don't recommend Mikrotik to anyone who has not really got networking experience as it is too easy to open your network up to the world.

 

I'll lock this as there is already a suitable thread open for discussion.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
