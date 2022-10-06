Wanting ideas for decent internet once we move into our newly built house, we will have fibre. And will have a shed about 30-40 metres from the house, various camera's and devices connected to the house router. What is the best solution for internet out in the shed, and also decent range throughout the house.

Currently have a Spark smart modem which I find the range is terrible. Do we run a cable to the shed, and use an extender in the house or a second router?

Some recommendations would be appreciated.