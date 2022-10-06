Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)New home network set up
mmuir

29 posts

Geek


#300820 6-Oct-2022 17:00
Wanting ideas for decent internet once we move into our newly built house, we will have fibre.  And will have a shed about 30-40 metres from the house, various camera's and devices connected to the house router. What is the best solution for internet out in the shed, and also decent range throughout the house.

 

Currently have a Spark smart modem which I find the range is terrible.  Do we run a cable to the shed, and use an extender in the house or a second router?

 

Some recommendations would be appreciated.

gehenna
7438 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978358 6-Oct-2022 17:20
point to point wireless is relatively cheap and reliable these days.

 

 

mmuir

29 posts

Geek


  #2978362 6-Oct-2022 17:31
Could you explain what you mean by point to point wireless.  Cost isn't really an issue, we really want a reliable set up

nztim
2400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2978363 6-Oct-2022 17:39
If its a newly build home run fibre to the shed while ground and walls are opened up




mmuir

29 posts

Geek


  #2978367 6-Oct-2022 17:50
nztim: If its a newly build home run fibre to the shed while ground and walls are opened up

 

 

 

Yes that is what we were possibly thinking, so would we have our ONT in the house and run cat6 to the shed. And have an access point in the shed?

PJ48
236 posts

Master Geek


  #2978370 6-Oct-2022 17:58
mmuir:

 

nztim: If its a newly build home run fibre to the shed while ground and walls are opened up

 

 

 

Yes that is what we were possibly thinking, so would we have our ONT in the house and run cat6 to the shed. And have an access point in the shed?

 

 

 

 

That is exactly what I have done recently - if you have the easy possibility of running ethernet to the shed, then you will have rock solid internet there either via another WAP or even hardwired devices if you want them.

nztim
2400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2978380 6-Oct-2022 18:21
Think you misunderstood what I was saying.

Put the street fibre at which ever end you want

But connect the house and shed via internal fibre with a switch at each end that has an SFP port for fibre modules

Cat6 over two dwellings that far apart can have electrical issues with potential differences between both sites




Spyware
3056 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2978396 6-Oct-2022 19:42
See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=270067




gehenna
7438 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978470 7-Oct-2022 09:54
Point to point is basically two physical devices pointed at each other across a distance.  one side is connected to your internet network, the other side is connected to a wifi AP in your garage (or whichever side is opposite to your fibre box), or network switch so you can plug in devices to the switch.

 

 

allio
773 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978477 7-Oct-2022 10:31
nztim: Think you misunderstood what I was saying.

Put the street fibre at which ever end you want

But connect the house and shed via internal fibre with a switch at each end that has an SFP port for fibre modules

Cat6 over two dwellings that far apart can have electrical issues with potential differences between both sites

 

This is definitely the best-in-class solution, and the obvious choice if you have walls open and are digging a trench/have existing conduit. There's no advantage to using ethernet over fibre other than a slightly lower equipment cost.

cisconz
cisconz
1307 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978483 7-Oct-2022 10:48
Which part of the country are you in? I know someone in the upper north island who has just invested in a fibre splicer and is wanting to practice with it. 




Hmmmm

mmuir

29 posts

Geek


  #2978486 7-Oct-2022 10:59
allio:

 

nztim: Think you misunderstood what I was saying.

Put the street fibre at which ever end you want

But connect the house and shed via internal fibre with a switch at each end that has an SFP port for fibre modules

Cat6 over two dwellings that far apart can have electrical issues with potential differences between both sites

 

This is definitely the best-in-class solution, and the obvious choice if you have walls open and are digging a trench/have existing conduit. There's no advantage to using ethernet over fibre other than a slightly lower equipment cost.

 

 

I am unsure about the "internal fibre" mentioned?  

 

Can you please explain in a little more detail what is needed

mmuir

29 posts

Geek


  #2978487 7-Oct-2022 10:59
cisconz:

 

Which part of the country are you in? I know someone in the upper north island who has just invested in a fibre splicer and is wanting to practice with it. 

 

 

Lower south island

Spyware
3056 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2978489 7-Oct-2022 11:05
As I linked above https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=270067 Parts list page 2.




mmuir

29 posts

Geek


  #2978492 7-Oct-2022 11:11
Spyware:

As I linked above https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=270067 Parts list page 2.


Thanks have taken note of those parts used.
Was unsure if this was the same as recommended.

Wombat1
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2978495 7-Oct-2022 11:16
A good mesh wireless network with a few nodes around the house is more than adequate these days for the majority of people. I use to be on the ethernet to every room bandwagon, but literately dont see the point anymore. At the end of the day most of the devices you going to use are wireless anyway, so what is the point of having ethernet to every room and setting up a patch panel somewhere to control all of it? All I would do is make sure the fibre runs to somewhere sort of central inside your home.

 

For your outside shed it will be wise to put a cable down to that. If its close proximity to the house, a mesh repeater node in the shed may also be more than adequate.


