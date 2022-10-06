Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Converting a Vodafone ultra hub to a wifi extender
Jordwaine

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#300822 6-Oct-2022 22:08
Howdy
I've just received my starlink kit.
Didn't pay enough attention to detail and have
Just noticed that it doesn't have an ethernet port

Essentially I live In a rural tiny home; starlink kit is mounted to it and I need to run a 70m cat6 to my
Cabin with my pc in it.

I cannot move the dish due to the rest of the property
Being surrounded with trees.

Can an old router be used to receive my starlink wifi
Signal and just run a cat6 off that to my hut?

I've got two options for routers
A Vodafone ultra hub and one of 'my republics' loan
Modems from about 4 years ago.
I can get model numbers if needed tomorrow.
Cheers

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11081 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978418 6-Oct-2022 23:05
The answer is no, you won't be able to use this router.

 

Instead just purchase a Starlink Ethernet adapter: https://shop.starlink.com/ (I don't have a login as I don't have Starlink so not sure about price, or stock).

 

If you couple this with a cheap Gigabit switch (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1007/TP-Link-TL-SG1005D-5-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch) you'll be able to hook up multiple devices.




Jordwaine

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2978419 6-Oct-2022 23:13
Thanks for the reply.
Trying to get this going this weekend if I can which won't happen if I go the starlink adapter route. I'll have to see if I can come up with something else

