Howdy
I've just received my starlink kit.
Didn't pay enough attention to detail and have
Just noticed that it doesn't have an ethernet port
Essentially I live In a rural tiny home; starlink kit is mounted to it and I need to run a 70m cat6 to my
Cabin with my pc in it.
I cannot move the dish due to the rest of the property
Being surrounded with trees.
Can an old router be used to receive my starlink wifi
Signal and just run a cat6 off that to my hut?
I've got two options for routers
A Vodafone ultra hub and one of 'my republics' loan
Modems from about 4 years ago.
I can get model numbers if needed tomorrow.
Cheers