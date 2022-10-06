The answer is no, you won't be able to use this router.

Instead just purchase a Starlink Ethernet adapter: https://shop.starlink.com/ (I don't have a login as I don't have Starlink so not sure about price, or stock).

If you couple this with a cheap Gigabit switch (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1007/TP-Link-TL-SG1005D-5-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch) you'll be able to hook up multiple devices.