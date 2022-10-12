I just got a new tp link Archer c20 because my old Spark router/modem stopped working.



I plugged it into the Chorus 300 ONT and followed the set up guide. I'm with 2degrees fiber so I set it up to connect to PPPoE and put in 'username@snap.net.nz' and my broadband password. But I'm still not getting internet. The internet light on the router is orange.





Not sure if it's a problem with the router or the ONT. When I plug in my pc directly into the ONT I get no internet. But the GPON light on the ONT is on which apparently means it's connected.





Can anyone help?