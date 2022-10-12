Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)[SOLVED] Need advice. Got a new router for my ONT but have no internet
Rocky2018

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#301894 12-Oct-2022 18:42
I just got a new tp link Archer c20 because my old Spark router/modem stopped working.

I plugged it into the Chorus 300 ONT and followed the set up guide. I'm with 2degrees fiber so I set it up to connect to PPPoE and put in 'username@snap.net.nz' and my broadband password. But I'm still not getting internet. The internet light on the router is orange.


Not sure if it's a problem with the router or the ONT. When I plug in my pc directly into the ONT I get no internet. But the GPON light on the ONT is on which apparently means it's connected.


Can anyone help?

Linux
9311 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2982067 12-Oct-2022 18:51
VLAN10 set?

Rocky2018

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2982071 12-Oct-2022 18:56
Linux: VLAN10 set?


Where do I find the setting for that? I've looked in the router settings but not sure I can see anything that says VLAN10.

corksta
2349 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2982074 12-Oct-2022 18:57
Double check your settings as per this guide for setting up a TP-Link router with 2degrees:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/TPLinkISPSettings#FibreRoutersSpark




Daynger
319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2982082 12-Oct-2022 19:22
Are you plugging the ONT into the WAN port on the router?

Rocky2018

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2982084 12-Oct-2022 19:25
corksta: Double check your settings as per this guide for setting up a TP-Link router with 2degrees:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/TPLinkISPSettings#FibreRoutersSpark

 

 

 

Got it working. Thanks.

