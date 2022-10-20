Hi folks,

In the process of building a cabin in the back garden so I can work from home without interruption from kids and family. Cabin will be powered from the main switch board and work done by local electrician. I've wired my home myself for ethernet so want to run a single Cat 6 cable from the house to the cabin at the same time.

Within the cabin, the ethernet cable will terminate in to a Unifi Inwall HD to give wifi / 4 ethernet ports for the various devices as well as centralised management as part of the rest of my unifi setup. Cable run is no more than 20m from switch to switch.

What is the right approach for submerged ethernet cables?

Thanks,

Chris