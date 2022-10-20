Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Running 1GBe cable to outside cabin for home office from switch - correct cable/conduit?
Benoire

2489 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#301988 20-Oct-2022 21:10
Send private message quote this post

Hi folks,

 

In the process of building a cabin in the back garden so I can work from home without interruption from kids and family.  Cabin will be powered from the main switch board and work done by local electrician.  I've wired my home myself for ethernet so want to run a single Cat 6 cable from the house to the cabin at the same time.

 

Within the cabin, the ethernet cable will terminate in to a Unifi Inwall HD to give wifi / 4 ethernet ports for the various devices as well as centralised management as part of the rest of my unifi setup.  Cable run is no more than 20m from switch to switch.

 

What is the right approach for submerged ethernet cables?

 

Thanks,

 

Chris

PJ48
238 posts

Master Geek


  #2985497 20-Oct-2022 21:23
Best practice would be to use gel-filled cable within conduit as moisture will inevitably collect within conduit.

Benoire

2489 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2985501 20-Oct-2022 21:38
Thanks, thought so.  Any particular brands?  I don't want to have to terminate myself as clean up is always annoying.. so pre terminated would be good, probably around 30m I guess... I've so far only found the Dynamix rolls of 305m which is a tad too much!

tchart
2147 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2985524 20-Oct-2022 22:18
Recently did the same. Sparky put the Ethernet in the white conduit from mitre10.

