There is not a huge amount of different m.2 wifi cards available, so it comes down to what card is on the PCIe adapter and what antennas are supplied - the ones on the back of the PC will be worse than a desktop thing you can get away from metal.

These ones from hardware brands go to great lenghts to hide what the actual wifi card on them is with heatsinks and marketing waffle so it makes it really hard. I have always just bought intel ones in a carrier board off aliexpress for the desktop wifi needs. See if you have an open m.2 port first, as that means you dont need the carrier and can just buy the card and antennas.