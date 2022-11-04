Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Wifi for the PC ?
rb99

2497 posts

Uber Geek


#302173 4-Nov-2022 11:25
Send private message quote this post

Am idly going through a phase of maybe possibly getting rid of ethernet and going wireless (maybe another thread for that ?) and am thinking of getting a pci-e wifi adapter for the PC.

 

Any recommendations please. Have had a browse around PBTech and ExtremePC (cause they sent Black Friday emails) and was look at stuff like -

 

https://extremepc.co.nz/msi-herald-ax-intel-ax200ngw-wi-fi-6-802-11ax-bluetooth-5-2-4-gbps-max-speed/

 

https://extremepc.co.nz/gigabyte-gc-wbax200-wifi-6-ax200-pcie-wireless-adapter-up-to-2400mbps/

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETGBM2400/Gigabyte-Aorus-GC-WBAX200-Dual-Band-AX2400--Blueto

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETAS0302/ASUS-PCE-AX3000-Wi-Fi-6-AX3000--Bluetooth50-PCI-E

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL0301/TP-Link-Archer-TX3000E-MU-MIMO-Dual-Band-AX3000--B

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETAS0358/ASUS-PCE-AX58BT-MU-MIMO-Dual-Band-AX3000--Bluetoot

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL0302/TP-Link-Archer-TX50E-MU-MIMO-Dual-Band-AX3000--Blu

 

 




rb99

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12143 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991779 4-Nov-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

If you game or do anything latency based, stick with cable, regardless of how good a wifi system you have. My 2c.... :)

 

From what I've seen, keep away from anything that advertises itself as "turbo", "gaming", "optimized".....

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
rb99

2497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991785 4-Nov-2022 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Nah, not a gamer. Just got ethernet everywhere, but never installed properly, so literally cables over the floor. Not that thats a problem for this PC specifically, but thought I (might...) give it a go, and I'll get bluetooth thrown in as well.

 

Also, if non are particularly good, any particular ones to avoid, any chipsets to avoid ?




rb99

richms
25509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2991788 4-Nov-2022 12:06
Send private message quote this post

There is not a huge amount of different m.2 wifi cards available, so it comes down to what card is on the PCIe adapter and what antennas are supplied - the ones on the back of the PC will be worse than a desktop thing you can get away from metal.

 

These ones from hardware brands go to great lenghts to hide what the actual wifi card on them is with heatsinks and marketing waffle so it makes it really hard. I have always just bought intel ones in a carrier board off aliexpress for the desktop wifi needs. See if you have an open m.2 port first, as that means you dont need the carrier and can just buy the card and antennas.




Richard rich.ms



rb99

2497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991793 4-Nov-2022 12:12
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. I was preferring the ones with the antennas separate from the card. I'll check out that m2 option thing, I do have a spare m2 connector...




rb99

OldGeek
653 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991847 4-Nov-2022 12:43
Send private message quote this post

There is a speed and quality issues with WIFI - I would only ever use it when ethernet is NOT an option.  In my opinion that is the WIFI use case.




-- 

OldGeek.

rb99

2497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991854 4-Nov-2022 12:48
Send private message quote this post

OldGeek:

 

There is a speed and quality issues with WIFI - I would only ever use it when ethernet is NOT an option.  In my opinion that is the WIFI use case.

 

 

I've always preferred ethernet, but do you think that still applies today with mesh systems and access points and things like that (again I'm not a gamer...)




rb99

OldGeek
653 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991855 4-Nov-2022 13:04
Send private message quote this post

rb99:

 

I've always preferred ethernet, but do you think that still applies today with mesh systems and access points and things like that (again I'm not a gamer...)

 

 

I always understood that with ethernet each connected device has a dedicated pipe to the switch/router at the other end of the cable, with superior physical security and much faster dedicated bandpass.  In comparison WIFI has no physical security and uses shared and slower bandpass to the AP.  The lack of physical security (ie vulnerability to interference) and shared and slower bandpass may be changing a bit - I would defer to anyone with industry knowledge and experience on this.  If I recall correctly ethernet outperforms WIFI with respect to latency but I don't have the technical expertise to know why.




-- 

OldGeek.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 