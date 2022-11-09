I'm new to NAS systems really, my own one is ancient and I just went with the defaults as it were....

But at work, have a new QNAP NAS and trying to setup a shared folder for all staff to use (RO or RW).

Have created a share, applied permissions for everyone, but one of two things happens :

1) User accesses NAS via \

as\ and is prompted for password

2) User accesses NAS via \

as\ and can see \

as\sharedfolder\ but is prompted for password

How can I enable it so no password is required ? Or I can't ? :)

The other two shares I created are working as we wanted to a degree.

Have played with Advanced Options in Microsoft Networking section but no change.

Would setup for LDAP access but this thing is a sod to setup for that and confusing (some documentation says need a dedicated server as well as LDAP provider and other says nothing else required) .

TIA