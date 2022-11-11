I am at my wits end...

I have had following set up:

OG Setup | ONT -> USG -> USW-LITE-16 -> LAN

There were certain sites www.trademe.co.nz being one, that I was literally unable to access. When I attempted to navigate it gives me a timed out error. There wereother sites as well, such as accessing my ASB Bank feed on my Xero site. It as annoying as anything.

Now I decided a couple of months ago to change the set up and use the Megatel Router provided by Megatel.

ONT -> Megatel Supplied TP-LINK -> USG -> USW-LITE-16 -> LAN

Now this set up cause NO problems and trademe was well and truly accessible. I decided to give the TP-Link a 10.1.1.1 address, the USG a 10.1.1.100 address, and then have the USG dish out 192.168.1.X addresses to the LAN. This was working perfectly until... it didn't.

One of sites I'm a member of requires a certain port to be open, and as such I needed to install a port forwarding rule on the TP-LINK. Unfortunately TP-LINK will not let me forward any ports to an IP address that does not match the TP-LINK addresses. So I was therefore stuck. I have since gone back to my OG setup.

This OG setup has then reminded me why it is frustrating that this doesn't work like it should.

Anyone have any advice? I've attached the tracert to www.trademe.co.nz and www.stuff.co.nz for some comparison.

Any help - I've checked DNS and every DNS I can see is 8.8.8.8.

As I write this I have briefly toyed about having the TP-LINK be responsible for allocating all the IP addresses and then perhaps that will work. But I really feel like the USG should be able to do this.

Any help and guidance would be much appreciated.

-----

C:\Users\pohfamily>tracert www.trademe.co.nz

Tracing route to www.trademe.co.nz [151.101.130.137]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1

2 3 ms 2 ms 2 ms 49.50.228.116

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 20 ms 19 ms 19 ms 38.110.164.81

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 18 ms 30 ms 19 ms as54113.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.63]

7 18 ms 17 ms 18 ms 151.101.130.137

Trace complete.

C:\Users\pohfamily>tracert www.stuff.co.nz

Tracing route to e14449.dscx.akamaiedge.net [23.212.169.182]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1

2 2 ms 2 ms 3 ms 49.50.228.116

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 18 ms 18 ms 18 ms 38.110.164.81

5 52 ms 221 ms 212 ms as20940.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.53]

6 18 ms 19 ms 18 ms a23-212-169-182.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com [23.212.169.182]

Trace complete.